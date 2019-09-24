Librarians touch the lives of the people they serve every day. The “I Love My Librarian Award” encourages library users like you to recognize the accomplishments of exceptional public, school, college, community college or university librarians.
Each year 10 librarians are selected. Each librarian receives a $5,000 cash award, a plaque, and a travel stipend to attend an awards ceremony and reception held in their honor.
Nominations for the 2019-20 “I Love My Librarian Award” are open through Oct. 21. Winners will be announced in early December.
To nominate a librarian, use the easy online application www.ilovelibraries.org/nominate-your-librarian.
Nominees for the “I Love My Librarian Award” must be currently working in the United States in a public library, a library at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or at an accredited K-12 school.
To be eligible, each nominee must be a librarian with a master’s degree from a program accredited by the American Library Association in library and information studies or a master’s degree with a specialty in school library media from an educational unit accredited by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Book sale: Fall into some great books at the Friends of the Chanhassen Library autumn book sale. There are good deals on gently used books (and more) for all ages. The sale runs Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4-8 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 29 from 1-5 p.m.
Authors Collective: 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28. Authors Collective is a group of authors and writers at all stages of putting a work into book form. Learn together, publish, and market as professionals.
Google Tools: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1. Learn about products and services (often free) Google has developed to aid in collaboration, accessibility, and business marketing. Now there’s Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Maps and much more. A Google account gives you access to a world of powerful, free tools. Learn the basics of using Google’s tools to achieve your personal and professional goals. Bring your own laptop or device. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Tape Town Preschool STEM Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30. Bring your Hot Wheel-style vehicles for an extra special preschool STEM Storytime. After a few stories, we’re going to have some fun in Tape Town, a city with roadways and ramps of our own creation! After taking a few spins around town, get your vehicle spotless in our very realistic pretend car wash! This program is funded by Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Escape Room: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30. For ages 12 and up. The scene is set, and the story begins. But, how will it end? Will you be able to piece the clues together to find the way out? Registration required.
Toddler Drive In Storytime: 10:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2. Join us for a special story time where we will turn boxes into cars for the “drive-in,” then get into our “cars and read fun books, sing silly songs, and then we watch BookFlix on our big screen! Please bring in a box that your child will fit in and we will provide the supplies to turn it into a “car.” Call the library for the movie title. We will provide the popcorn! For families with children ages 18 months-4 years.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.