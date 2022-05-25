“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Program at Carver County Library.
The program series runs from June 1-Aug. 13 for ages birth through 18. We’ll have a variety of programs for kids and teens, including performers, storytime, book clubs and so much more. Visit carverlib.org/calendar and follow our Facebook events for more information.
Summer reading events at Carver County Library are designed to appeal to a range of ages and are offered in diverse formats. We provide experiences for reading and learning which can aid the school age population in reading skills retention. The library’s goal is to ensure that all young people do not experience the dreaded “summer drop-off."
Here are some of the ways children and teens can participate in summer reading:
- Check out and read great books and eBooks.
- Complete a reading activity sheet to receive a free book.
- Write book reviews to enter prize drawings.
- Use our online Beanstack system to log books read.
- Attend library programs including live music, magic, book discussion groups and art workshops.
Be sure to register at www.carverlib.org where you can create an account online in our Beanstack system or app to participate for a chance to earn free books and other prizes by completing activity sheets and book reviews.
CLOSED
Carver County Library will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.
SUMMER READS
Whether you enjoy summer outside in the fresh air or indoors with the air conditioning on, check out one of these summer reads from Carver County Library.
“Summer Island” by Shelley Noble. When reporter Phoebe Adams loses her job and her fiancé on the same day, it never occurs to her that she'll also have to support her mother, Ruth, through her divorce from Phoebe's father after 35 years of marriage. They both need a safe haven, and Phoebe knows just the place. Summer Island where Grandma Alice still rules the roost from the big New England beach house Phoebe and Ruth once called home. But "home" has changed. It will take the support of her newly awakened family and the magic of Summer Island for Phoebe to embrace the challenge of an unexpected future and to trust her own heart.
“Summer at the Cape” by RaeAnne Thayne. As the older sibling to identical twins Violet and Lily, Cami Porter was always the odd sister out. The divide grew even wider when their parents split up. Nearly 20 later, when Cami gets the terrible news that Lily has drowned saving a child's life, her mother begs her to return home and untangle the complicated estate issues her sister left behind.
“Summer on the Island” by Brenda Novak. A summer of healing, friendship, love, and a secret that could change everything. After the death of her U.S. senator father, Marlow Madsen travels to the small island off the coast of Florida where she spent summers growing up to help her mother settle the family estate. But when her father's will reveals an earth-shattering secret that tarnishes his impeccable reputation and everything she thought she knew about her family, Marlow finds herself questioning her entire childhood and aspects of her future.
“The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery. Robyn Caldwell's family is driving her crazy. Robin needs some time to catch her breath and figure out what her next step should be. So, when her beloved aunt Lillian asks her to come to Santa Barbara for an overdue visit, Robyn jumps at the chance.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 28. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Remembering Prince with Author Neal Karlen: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, Chanhassen Library or online via Facebook Live. Journalist and nonfiction writer Neal Karlen will discuss his book “This Thing Called Life,” a memoir about his 31-year friendship with Prince. He was the only journalist Prince granted in-depth press interviews to for over a dozen years, from before Purple Rain to when the artist changed his name to an unpronounceable glyph. Karlen is the author of eight other books and teaches nonfiction writing at the University of Minnesota's Graduate School of Journalism. This project was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Puzzle It Out: Wednesdays, June through August. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer. We'll post the answer the following week.