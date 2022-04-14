Join us for the official kickoff of the 2022 Chaska Seed Library on Saturday, April 30 anytime between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Check out your packets of heirloom seeds and pick up additional resources to help your garden thrive. Learn about saving seeds and sharing them with your community.
Carver-Scott Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions and to assist with some family-friendly, hands-on activities. This project was made possible by funds from the Charles Dahlke Grant.
GARDEN BOOKS
Get a jumpstart on the gardening season with one of these titles from the Library’s collection.
“GrowVeg: The Beginner’s Guide to Easy Vegetable Gardening” by Benedict Vanheems. For anyone who has ever wanted to tend a little piece of ground but wasn't sure where to begin, “GrowVeg” offers simple recipes for gardening projects that are both attainable and beautiful.
“Native Plant Gardening for Birds, Bees, and Butterflies: Upper Midwest” by Jaret C. Daniels. Plan Your landscape or garden to help beloved backyard visitors. The presence of birds, bees, and butterflies suggests a healthy, earth-friendly place.
“How to Grow Your Own Food: An Illustrated Beginner’s Guide to Container Gardening” by Angela S. Judd. Take your love of plants to the next level and start growing some food with this modern, easy-to-follow guidebook that shows you everything you need to know to grow edible plants all year round.
“Beginning Seed Saving for the Home Gardener” by James Ulager. This is a comprehensive guide for those who want to reclaim our seed heritage, highlighting the importance of saving seeds for you, your neighbors, and most importantly, subsequent generations.
“Seed to Seed: Seed Saving and Growing Techniques for Vegetable Gardeners” by Suzanne Ashworth. “Seed to Seed” is a complete seed-saving guide that describes specific techniques for saving the seeds of 160 different vegetables.
CLOSED
Carver County Library is closed Sunday, April 17 for Easter.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Earth Day Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 18 at Victoria Library. Celebrate the earth and its resources. We will read some stories and make a craft. No registration required. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30-7 p.m., Monday, April 18 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills.
Teen Virtual Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club for teens aged 11-18. Pick up a copy of the book at your nearest branch, read it at your own pace, discuss it online with other like-minded teens, and you will get to keep the book for your own personal library. To register, visit https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8723169.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Walking & Booktalking: 2 – 2:30 p.m., Thursdays, April 21 through May 26 at Chanhassen Library. Need to put a spring in your step? Need to be with other book-loving humans? Working from home and need a mid-afternoon stretch? Meet at the library for a little outdoor exercise and informal conversations about books. After our walk, the librarian will provide takeaway booklists and some books to feed your reading fix. Weekly mid-April through May on Thursday afternoons. In bad weather, we will meet inside the library.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.