As the weather turns colder, Carver County Library will continue to offer a variety of online programs for all ages.
From crafting to cooking, storytime to technology classes for adults, stay tuned to our web calendar carverlib.org/calendar and Facebook page for the latest and greatest.
We’ll also continue to offer a variety of new books in both eBook and print formats. Here are a few of the newest titles that have been added to our collection.
Our library vision is to inspire intellectual curiosity, the joy of discovery, and facilitate lifelong learning. We look forward to continuing to help you on your journey with Carver County Library.
“The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter. An intimate story of brotherhood, love, sacrifice, and betrayal set against the panoramic backdrop of an early twentieth-century America that eerily echoes our own time. The Dolans live by their wits, jumping freight trains and lining up for day work at crooked job agencies. But a storm is coming, threatening to overwhelm them all.
“Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy. Franny Stone has always been a wanderer. By following the ocean’s tides and the birds that soar above, she can forget the losses that have haunted her life. But when the wild she loves begins to disappear, Franny can no longer wander without a destination.
“Northernmost” by Peter Geye. In 1897, Odd Einar Eide returns home from a near-death experience in the Arctic only to discover his own funeral underway.
“The Paris Secret” by Natasha Lester. An unforgettable historical novel about a secret collection of Dior gowns that ties back to the first female pilots of WWII and a heartbreaking story of love and sacrifice.
“You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson. In a twisting, unpredictable new novel of suspense, an heir to the Cahill fortune discovers just how dangerous, and duplicitous, family can be.
ONLINE EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Lego Challenge: Monday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 22. Join us for the LEGO Challenge. Check the Facebook event for challenge themes.
Super Storytime – Thankful Crafts – “Take and Make” program: Monday, Nov. 16 through Wednesday, Nov. 26. Kits that include everything you need to make this ‘Take and Make’ craft will be available during curbside pick-up at all library locations while supplies last.
ONLINE EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12. Join Adult Services librarian Maren at 6:30 p.m. to learn a craft on our Facebook video page. Once we premiere it, we’ll leave it up for you in case you want to make more, miss a step, or want to share. She’ll demonstrate how to use book pages to make a star that’s in the style of traditional woven Swedish stars that’s great for decorating or giving as gifts. What you’ll need on hand: an old book to cut up (if you don’t have any books in bad condition to use, heavy paper is a good replacement), white glue, scissors, ruler, a pencil.
eCommerce Selling Online: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14. Interested in selling online? This class from Keer Keer Creative will guide you through the decisions you need to make in order to get started selling your product or service online and more. Registration required at carverlib.org/calendar. Presented by Keer Keer Creative and funded by MELSA.
Video Editing on the Cheap: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. A $10,000 video editing suite can do a lot for your videos, but you don’t need that much investment to boost the look and appeal of your videos. We will take a look at some cheap or free apps that will help you edit and deliver good video on a low budget. Please have a device with a video camera with you. Registration required at carverlib.org/calendar. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.
Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the library’s cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe.