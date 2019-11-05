Visit the Chanhassen Library during November and December to a display of art created by Art Weeks.
Weeks uses watercolors, oils, pastels and basic drawing, such as charcoal, graphite and pencil. He enjoys the challenge of drawing or painting different topics such as figurative studies, landscapes, abstracts and still life, and avoid repetitive work whereby he can experiment with each of these mediums.
His passion for artistic creation has blossomed with greater experimentation, concentration and refinements on composition, color balance, texture and color synergy in his drawings and paintings.
HOMEWORK
Know a student who needs help with homework? In addition to great resources at the library and databases on the library’s website, students also have access to HelpNow (formerly Homework Rescue).
HelpNow provides free online homework help from expert tutors, available from 1-11 p.m., seven days a week, with help in English and in Spanish.
In addition to live tutoring, HelpNow also provides a writing lab, language lab, skill surfer, flashcards and other learning tools. Perfect for students grades 3-12, HelpNow is the go-to source for homework help.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Veterans Day Program: 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10. The Chanhassen Library with host a panel discussion open to all. Veterans representing the major periods of conflicts from WWII to today can share and field questions from the public. The discussion will be an opportunity to learn, thank our Veterans for their service and for Veterans to thank the public for their support.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12. For ages 13-18, no registration required. Join other teens that have an interest in library programs and more. We meet monthly to help plan programs, activities and volunteer as Teen Advisors. We also enjoy some snacks and discussion about books and more.
Act on Alzheimer's Information Desk: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13. If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or any dementia, literature and community resources are available from a hands-on caretaker at the ACT on Alzheimer's Desk in the Chanhassen Library lobby.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Friends of the Chaska Library Meeting: 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Friends of the library groups increases the use of the library through public awareness and cultural programming, advocate for strong public funding of the library, and provide private funding to enhance library services.
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to noon, Saturday, Nov. 9. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
ECFE on Wheels: 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13. For ages birth to 5. Registration for each child per event session is required. Parent/guardian needs to stay with children. Parent education staff provides a free ECFE experience for families, caregivers and children ages birth to 5 to share together. There will be circle time, songs an art activity and literacy take home project.
Lego Lab: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14. Join us for Lego building fun at the library! Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up. No registration required.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.