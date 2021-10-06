Club Book returns at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 with an online presentation by Dan Piepenbring, author of “The Beautiful Ones.”
In early 2016, Prince approached Dan Piepenbring about collaborating on the superstar’s memoir. Prince envisioned the project as a way to reveal more of himself to his legions of fans. His untimely death that April left Piepenbring with a dilemma: abandon the book project or complete the manuscript in a way that realized Prince’s intentions for the memoir.
Piepenbring reconceptualized, completed and published "The Beautiful Ones" in 2019 to glowing reviews. Registration is not required. Visit http://facebook.com/ClubBook where the visit will be streamed in real time. If you can’t watch in real time, you can catch them later on http://clubbook.org/.
SURVEY
As a library system, Carver County Library strives to provide services the public wants and needs in a cost-effective manner. Strategic planning is essential for the library to remain effective and efficient. To complete this goal, we need your help! In order to get a pulse on how well we are doing and where we have room to grow, the library is conducting a survey across Carver County. You are invited to stop at the library to complete a paper survey, or you can complete it online. It will only take a couple of minutes. Check our website, www.carverlib.org, for information.
LIBRARIAN FAVORITES
When it comes to book recommendations, who are you going to trust if not a librarian? Here are some suggested reads of recently published books loved by librarians.
“Dark Roads” by Chevy Stevens. Cold Creek Highway stretches close to 500 miles through British Columbia’s mountain wilderness to the west coast. For decades, young women traveling the road have gone missing. And no killer or abductor who has ever stalked the highway has ever been brought to justice.
“Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito. In this astonishing debut, the venerable but gossipy New York literary scene is twisted into a claustrophobic fun house of paranoia, horror, and wickedly dark humor. George March’s latest novel is a smash. No one is prouder than Mrs. March, his doting wife. But one morning, the shopkeeper of her favorite patisserie suggests that his protagonist is based on Mrs. March herself. Suddenly, Mrs. March is hurled into a harrowing journey that builds to near psychosis, one that begins merely within the pages of a book but may uncover both a killer and the long-buried secrets of her past.
“Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins. When a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat, it triggers questions about three women who knew him. Three women with separate connections to the victim. Who are, whether they know it or not, burning to right the wrongs done to them. How far might any one of them go to find peace? How long can secrets smolder before they explode into flame.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Teen Six Word Story Contest 2021: All October to celebrate Teen Read Month (TeenTober), the library will be running a Six Word Story Contest for teens in grades 6-12 that live in or go to school in Carver County. This Year Our Theme is "Where Do We Go From Here?" After the changes that 2020 brought to our world where do you see the world moving? Where do you hope? Describe your perfect future in Six Words. The contest runs Oct. 1-31. Details will be available on our website throughout October. One winner from each grade will be chosen and win a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card. Can be submitted online to teen6words@gmail.com or at the library.
Tails for Reading - Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 9. Preschool and school age children are welcome to read books out loud to therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first-come, firs-served basis.
Monday Funday: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Monday Nights are Funday Nights. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way.
Virtual Book Buddies: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14. Registration required. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. You get keep your book to add to your bookshelf. This fall we will read a great selection of fiction and non-fiction books. You must sign up for one session each month to receive a book. Ages 7-10.
STORYTIME
No registration required.
Chaska Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Family Storytimes: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.