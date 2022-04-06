It is National Library Week! This means it is time to celebrate our nation's libraries, library workers' contributions and promote library use and support. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April.
All types of libraries — school, public, academic, and special — participate. This is a perfect week to visit the Chanhassen, Chaska or Victoria branches of the Carver County Library system to check out a book, attend a storytime, or take advantage of the wide range of services offered such as poetry readings.
POETRY
Poetry Reading with Author Susan Coultrap-McQuin at the Victoria Library: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14. Poet and traveler, Susan Coultrap-McQuin, will read poems from her new book, “What We Bring Home," a collection inspired by living and traveling in Southeast Asia, first as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Philippines and years later as traveler to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.
She will talk about the art of writing poetry and what her travels have taught her about being an American in another country. We will also broadcast this live on our Facebook page if you can't make it in person and leave it up for a while there and on our Instagram and YouTube pages.
BOOK SALE
Another great way to support the library is by helping the Friends of the Library groups with projects such as book sales. Visit the Chaska Library from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 for a “popup” book sale presented by the Friends of the Chaska Library.
BIOGRAPHY
One of the most authoritative sources for great reading, Library Journal, recently released their list of best books of the year in several categories. Here are some of their best books in biography and memoir.
“Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad. In the summer after graduating from college, Suleika Jaouad was preparing, as they say in commencement speeches, to enter the real world. She had fallen in love and moved to Paris to pursue her dream of becoming a war correspondent. The real world she found, however, would take her into a very different kind of conflict zone.
“Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner. An unflinching, powerful memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity.
“My Remarkable Journey” by Katherine Johnson. The remarkable woman at heart of the smash New York Times bestseller and Oscar-winning film "Hidden Figures" tells the full story of her life, including what it took to work at NASA, help land the first man on the moon, and live through a century of turmoil and change.
“Poet Warrior” by Joy Harjo. Harjo, the first Native American to serve as U.S. poet laureate, invites us to travel along the heartaches, losses, and humble realizations of her "poet-warrior" road.
“You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism” by Amber Ruffin. A writer and performer on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and host of "The Amber Ruffin Show," Amber Ruffin lives in New York, where she is no one's First Black Friend and everyone is, as she puts it, "stark raving normal." But Amber's sister Lacey? She's still living in their home state of Nebraska, and trust us, you'll never believe what happened to Lacey. From racist donut shops to strangers putting their whole hand in her hair, from being mistaken for a prostitute to being mistaken for Harriet Tubman, Lacey is a lightning rod for hilariously ridiculous yet all-too-real anecdotes.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Google Tools for Business: 7 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 12. Online, registration required. This class introduces you Google Business Tools. Learn about Google Analytics for measuring data and Google Ads, Marketing Platform and Google My Business for online Marketing. Look at keyword research and data with Google Trends and Keyword Planner. In addition, we will review Google Search Console for connecting your website or blog to Google. We will also discuss how you can use YouTube to promote your business.
Beginning Knitting at the Chanhassen Library: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday April 6. Learn all the basic knitting skills in three two-hour classes led by Cori Eichelberger. All participants will complete a hat project in the course (and with knitting homework of 15 minutes a day). Materials provided. Other sessions on April 13 and April 27. Attendance at all three sessions is required.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Teen FlatPacks: Friday, April 8 through Saturday 9. Teen can pick up one of these teen-centered take and make kits at their local library. The April pack contains an activity related to poetry.
Tails for Reading at Chaska Library: 10:30 to noon, Saturday, April 9. Preschool and school age children are welcome to read books out loud to therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15 minute session on a first come, first served basis.
Take and Make Kits: Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15. This kit is all about kites. Kits that include everything you need to make this craft will be at all library locations while supplies last. Ages 3 and up.
Tape Town STEM Storytime at Victoria Library: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, April 11. Bring your Hot Wheel-style vehicles for an extra special preschool STEM Storytime. After a few stories, we're going to have some fun in Tape Town, a city with roadways and ramps of our own creation! After taking a few spins around town, get your vehicle spotless in our very realistic pretend carwash.
Monday Funday on Facebook Live: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 11. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.