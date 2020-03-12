There’s an easy and inexpensive way — in fact, it’s free — to keep reading your favorite magazines. Just connect to the library’s website (www.carverlib.org), then click on the tab eBooks, eAudio, eMagazines.
From there, scroll down to RB Digital eAudiobooks and eMagazines. RBdigital eMagazines provides access to some of the most in-demand magazines like The Economist and The New Yorker, not to mention a tabloid or two.
RBdigital Magazines offers full-color digital magazines for anytime, anywhere reading on desktops, mobile devices, and apps. Our collection of popular digital magazines includes both new and backlist titles with no holds, no checkout periods, and no limits. Instantly read all current and backlist magazines on desktop and mobile browsers or download and read magazines.
You can grow your collection and build a digital backlist for anytime checkout and reading. It’s easy to use, just browse the collection by newest issue, genre, and language to find your favorites and to discover new reading interests. Best yet, you can check out as many issues as you want and keep them in your account as long as you wish.
'CRAWDADS'
If you liked “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, then try.
“Call Your Daughter Home” by Dep Spera. It's 1924 in Branchville, South Carolina and three women have come to a crossroads. Gertrude, a mother of four, must make an unconscionable decision to save her daughters. Retta, a first-generation freed slave, comes to Gertrude's aid by watching her children, despite the gossip it causes in her community. Annie, the matriarch of the influential Coles family, offers Gertrude employment at her sewing circle, while facing problems of her own at home. These three women seemingly have nothing in common, yet as they unite to stand up to injustices that have long plagued the small town, they find strength in the bond that ties women together.
“Cruel Beautiful World” by Caroline Leavitt. It's 1969, and 16-year-old Lucy is about to run away with a much older man to live off the grid in rural Pennsylvania, a rash act that will have frightening repercussions for both her and her older sister, Charlotte. As Lucy's default caretaker for most of their lives, Charlotte has always been burdened by having to be the responsible one, but never more so than when Lucy's dream of a rural paradise turns into a nightmare. With precise, haunting prose and indelible characters, the novel examines the infinitesimal distance between seduction and love, loyalty and duty, and most of all, tells a universal story of sisterhood and the complicated legacy of family.
“The Little Friend” by Donna Tartt. The setting is Alexandria, Mississippi, where one Mother's Day a little boy named Robin Cleve Dufresnes was found hanging from a tree in his parents' yard. Twelve years later Robin's murder is still unsolved, and his family remains devastated. So it is that Robin's sister Harriet — unnervingly bright, insufferably determined, and unduly influenced by the fiction of Kipling and Robert Louis Stevenson — sets out to unmask his killer. Aided only by her worshipful friend Hely, Harriet crosses her town's rigid lines of race and caste and burrows deep into her family's history of loss.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Protect Your Privacy: Staying Safe Online, Part II: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14. This class follows Part I by discussing malvertising and safe searching, using ad blockers, setting up a secure home wireless network, using standard vs administrative accounts, encryption and VPNs. Learn to better protect your digital life. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.
Music in March, The Chan-o-laires: 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14. Join us for a fun performance by the Chan-o-laires, the talented Chanhassen Senior Center Choir.
Music in March, The Northerly Gales Duo: 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15. The Northerly Gales is a Twin Cities-based Celtic/Americana group. The Northerly Gales Duo will perform a variety of traditional Irish music that includes highland pipes and fiddle. This project is funded by the with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Carver Scott Master Gardeners presents Container Gardening: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Just about anything can be used as a container and just about anything can be grown in containers. Join us to learn the secrets to successful container gardening, how to design ornamental and vegetable containers and some suggested plants.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Friends of the Chaska Library Meeting: 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14. Friends of the library groups increases the use of the library through public awareness and cultural programming, advocate for strong public funding of the library, and provide private funding to enhance library services.
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to noon, Saturday, March 14. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Carver Scott Master Gardeners presents Fun with Herbs: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 18. Beyond the kitchen ... Herbs are eco-friendly and a fun way to make your own cleaning supplies, beauty boosters, vinegar scrubs, aromatherapy and so much more. Come have fun learning new ways to use herbs. This class is presented by Carver/Scott Master Gardeners.
STORYTIME
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.