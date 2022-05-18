It is music in May with the Roe Family Singers at the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand in Victoria at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
The Roe Family Singers mix original music and contemporary takes on old-time, traditional, and gospel tunes that the audience will find easy to sing and dance to. They marry old-time sounds from barn-dances, fiddle pulls, and county fairs with the rock 'n' roll passion of youth.
We recommend you bring something comfortable to sit on. If the weather is bad, this show will be broadcast on our Facebook page.
While in Victoria from the concert, stop by the Library for the Friends of the Victoria Library host their spring booksale on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the last hour, you can buy an entire bag of books for just $5.
PHOTO EXHIBIT
Pay a visit the Chanhassen Library to view the Todd Jacobs art exhibit. Todd’s love of photography started as a young child when he began using his first instamatic to take pictures of his family’s many pets.
He went on to contribute photos to his high school newspaper and yearbook.
Todd’s keen eye for lighting, colors, and subject matter perspective are the driving forces behind his natural ability to capture the great photographs you will find in the Chanhassen Library through the end of June.
ROMANCE NOVELS
Spring, and love, is in the air with this list of the best romance novels of 2021 according to Barnes and Noble.
“It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber. It's been nearly six years since Julia Jones had her heart broken. When Julia meets a handsome new resident in the building's exercise room, she can't help but be drawn to him. However, they soon realize that combining families proves to be a challenge, even though their four children are adults.
“Lady has a Past” by Amanda Quick. Investigative apprentice Lyra Brazier, the newest resident of Burning Cove, is unsettled when her boss suddenly goes on a health retreat at an exclusive spa and disappears without another word. Simon Cage is a mild-mannered antiquarian book dealer with a quiet, academic air. The unlikely duo falls down a rabbit hole of twisted rumors and missing socialites, discovering that the health spa is a façade for something far darker than they imagined.
“People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. Alex is quiet, studious, and destined for a future in academia. Poppy is a wild child who only came to U of Chicago to escape small-town life. But after sharing a ride home for the summer, the two form a surprising friendship. Over the years, Alex and Poppy's lives take them in different directions, but every summer the two find their way back to each other for a magical weeklong vacation.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Read, Stay, Play! At Chaka Library: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21. Make the library your Saturday destination! Drop in for some library fun -- family reading activities, crafts and toys provided for this special experience. Each month is a different theme!
Stories that Sing with Miss Rose: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 23. Available on the Library’s Facebook page you can sing along with Miss Rose and her ukulele to explore interactive songs featuring puppets and movement. Engage with different music styles, learn new songs, and have fun with favorite tunes. Geared for children ages 3–5 with their families.
StoryWalk at Victoria Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to Read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path!
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 31. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Online Geeks Gathering: 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 22. Get together live online with a librarian and other geeks to gab, gush, or gnash your teeth about releases for your favorite fandoms, such as "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "Stranger Things," Marvel, DC, "Doctor Who" – whatever series or fandoms you follow. Ages 18+. A link will be sent out to everyone that's registered closer to the program date.
CareerForce Employment Counseling at Chaska Library: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May. 24. An employment counselor from CareerForce will be able to answer questions about programs and services. CareerForce Chaska provides, help you access job leads online and apply for jobs, conduct short resume reviews, help you with interview questions, and show you how to explore training options and community resources that may be available. Please feel free to stop in if you need help with job search or have training needs.
Walking & Booktalking: 2 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 26 at the Chanhassen Library. Need to put a spring in your step? Need to be with other book-loving humans? Working from home and need a mid-afternoon stretch? Meet at the library for a little outdoor exercise and informal conversations about books. After our walk, the librarian will provide takeaway booklists and some books to feed your reading fix.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.