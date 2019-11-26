Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Carver County Library provides easy access to an online version of “Consumer Reports” magazine.
Go to the www.carverlib.org, then choose Resources. Scroll down and find “Consumer Reports.”
Enter your library card number and then begin to search the magazine for full-text articles, reviews, and ratings.
SUSPENSE
Get ready for December with some chilly, suspense titles.
“The Deep Dark Descending” by Allen Eskens. Homicide Det. Max Rupert never fully accepted his wife’s death, even when he believed that a reckless hit and run driver was the cause. But when he learns that, in fact, she was murdered, he devotes himself to hunting down her killers. On a frozen lake near the U.S.-Canadian border, he wrestles with a decision that could change his life forever, as his hatred threatens to turn him into the kind of person he has spent a career bringing to justice.
“Game of Ghosts” by John Connolly. It is deep winter and the darkness is unending. A private detective named Jaycob Eklund has vanished and Charlie Parker is assigned to track him down. Eklund is no ordinary investigator — he is obsessively tracking a series of homicides and disappearances, each linked to reports of hauntings. Now Parker is drawn into Eklund’s world: a realm in which the monstrous Mother rules a crumbling criminal empire, in which men strike bargains with angels, and in which the innocent and guilty alike are pawns in a game of ghosts.
“Nightblind” by Ragnar Jónasson. Ari Thor Arason is a local policeman who has an uneasy relationship with the villagers in an idyllically quiet fishing village in Northern Iceland. The peace of this close-knit community is shattered by a murder. One of Ari’s colleagues is gunned down at point-blank range in the dead of night in a deserted house. With a killer on the loose and the dark Arctic waters closing in, it falls to Ari Thor to piece together a puzzle that involves a new mayor and a psychiatric ward in Reykjavik. It becomes all too clear that tragic events from the past are weaving a sinister spell that may threaten them all.
“The Ninth Grave” by Stefan Ahnhem. On a cold winter evening, the Swedish minister of justice disappears without a trace from the short walk between the house of Parliament and his car. At the same time the wife of a famous Danish TV star is found brutally murdered in her luxury home north of Copenhagen. Soon more bodies are discovered, all missing different body parts. As criminal investigator Fabian Risk and Danish counterpart Dunja Hougaard race to put the pieces together, they are dragged into a conspiracy worse than anyone could imagine.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Storytime with Minnesota Ballet Theatre: 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Dec. 2. Come join us for a very special storytime where you will be introduced to a ballerino (male ballet dancer), as well as hear the classic story of “The Nutcracker.” No registration is required.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Hometown Holiday: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30. Drop by the Chaska Library, warm up and make winter crafts! Program does not take 90 minutes. Enjoy snacks provided by the Friends of the Chaska Library.
Storytime with Minnesota Ballet Theatre: 10:30 to 11 a.m, Tuesday, Dec. 3. Come join us for a very special storytime where you will be introduced to a ballerino (male ballet dancer), as well as hear the classic story of “The Nutcracker.” No registration is required.
Techno Terminology: 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4. What operating system are you running? Have you tried it in a different browser? Are you using Wi-Fi or data? If you’ve ever been frustrated by questions like these here is your chance to sort it all out. This class will teach you the common language necessary to navigate the world of technology. No need to bring a device.
Carver County Cares: Everything You Need to Know About Antibiotics: 4 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5. Come learn about antibiotics and the problem of antibiotic resistance with a panel of public health experts from County and State.