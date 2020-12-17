How was 2020?
In October, Carver County Library held a writing content for teens to describe 2020 in just six words.
Here are the winning entries by grade and student’s school:
6th grade: “Sinking downwards, fighting back towards light” (Pioneer Ridge Middle School).
7th grade: “Keeping us apart, bringing us together” (St. Huberts).
8th grade: “In it together, yet so divided” (Chaska Middle School East).
9th grade: “This world has never felt smaller” (IQ Academy).
10th grade: “Hands moved, but time stood still” (Chaska High School).
11th grade: “Society was proven susceptible to entropy” (Chaska High School).
12th grade: “A reminder of mortality and morality” (Central High School in Norwood Young America).
EVENTS
There are no events Thursday, Dec. 17 through Thursday, Dec. 24. The library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
SOME BEST TITLES
The end of the year always brings gifts for readers in the form of “best of the year” lists. Here are some of the best titles of 2020 according to the book trade journal “Publishers Weekly.”
“The Address Book” by Deirdre Mask. When most people think about street addresses, if they think of them at all, it is in their capacity to ensure that the postman can deliver mail, or a traveler won’t get lost. But street addresses were not invented to help you find your way; they were created to find you. In many parts of the world, your address can reveal your race and class. Filled with fascinating people and histories, the book illuminates the complex and sometimes hidden stories behind street names and their power to name, to hide, to decide who counts, who doesn’t and why.
“Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings. Beyond race, class, or other factors, there is a powerful caste system that influences people’s lives and behavior and the nation’s fate. Linking the caste systems of America, India, and Nazi Germany, Wilkerson explores eight pillars that underlie caste systems across civilizations. She points forward to ways America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity.
”Unworthy Republic” by Claudio Saunt. In May 1830, the United States formally launched a policy to expel Native Americans from the East to territories west of the Mississippi River. Drawing on firsthand accounts and the voluminous records produced by the federal government, Saunt’s deeply researched book argues that Indian Removal, as advocates of the policy called it, was not an inevitable chapter in U.S. expansion across the continent. Rather, it was a fiercely contested political act designed to secure new lands for the expansion of slavery and to consolidate the power of the southern states.
“The Dragons, the Giant, the Women” by Wayétu Moore. An engrossing memoir of escaping the First Liberian Civil War and building a life in the United States.
“Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar. A novel that blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of longing and dispossession in the world that 9/11 made.
“A Saint from Texas” by Edmund White. bold and sweeping new novel that traces the extraordinary fates of twin sisters, one destined for Parisian nobility and the other for Catholic sainthood.