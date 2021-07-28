Both Chanhassen and Chaska libraries increased their hours, beginning July 6.
Chanhassen is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Chaska is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. We are also open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
MYSTERY
It is no mystery that retired Chanhassen librarian Kathy Perschmann has great taste in books, sleuthing out the best “who done its.” Here are some of her recent favorites of books in popular mystery series.
“Art of Violence” by S. J. Rozan. New York City PIs Lydia Chin and Bill Smith have a real conundrum on their hands: convicted killer Sam Tabor, recently released from prison, hires them to prove he is guilty of murdering two young women. While he was in jail, Sam has honed his painting skills, and was discovered by the New York art world. However, he is incredibly uncomfortable with his fame. There are several potential suspects who might like to see Sam put away again: his brother and sister in law; gallery owners; other artists; and collectors — or is Sam really a serial killer?
“Crime of a Different Stripe” by Sally Goldenbaum. This is one of those cozy mysteries with a great series of characters working together to unravel a complicated mystery. No serial killers, no continuing violence, but some tense moments as various of our favorite characters are suspects. The art colony in Sea Harbor is having a big fall reception featuring a renowned photographer, Harrison Grant. Izzy Perry, the owner of the knitting store, and her friends decide to help unravel the mystery of Grant’s death. Will the Seaside Knitters be able to ferret out the local people with motives?
“Dandy Gilver and the Proper treatment of bloodstains” by Catriona McPherson. It is Edinburgh in 1926, and aristocrat and sometimes sleuth Dandy Gilver is asked by young wife Lollie Balfour to help protect her from her husband. Mr. Balfour seems kind and charming, but when alone with his wife, he threatens her. The only way Lollie can be protected is if Dandy moves in, so she becomes the new maid after a crash course from her own maid. After just one night in the house, the husband, Phillip Balfour, is found dead in his bed with a knife in his throat. Complications include a bizarre will that leaves out the wife.
“Song for the dark times” by Ian Rankin. Edinburgh’s Inspector Rebus may be retired, but he finds problems that need solving. He is awakened the day after his colleague Siobhan Clarke helps him move by a middle of the night phone call from his distant daughter Samantha about her missing partner, Keith Grant. It does seem as if Samantha is the most obvious suspect, and Rebus alienates both the investigating police and his daughter when he tries to interfere.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program: Visit the Library Facebook video page to view all Summer Reading Program performers. We’re leaving them up this year so you can re-watch them over and over! Check out great storytellers, magicians, dancers, and musicians.
Kinder Konzerts with the Friends of the Minnesota Orchestra: Friday, July 30. This special program kit brings the elements of a Kinder Konzert into your home. The kit includes the book, resources, family activities and crafts, and access to 17 short videos featuring musicians, author and composer. A reading of the book, “One-Dog Canoe” by Mary Casanova, is set to music and played by members of the Minnesota Orchestra. For children in Pre-K-Grade 1.
Aztec Dancing with Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue: Monday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 8. COMPAS performance ensemble Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue (“Precious Mother Earth”) is a Kalpulli (“learning community”) of Indigenous people joined by the desire to learn, share and live the tradition of Aztec dance. They pursue this spiritual, mental, and physical vocation with music from the sacred drum, conch shells, seeds and other instruments gifted by the natural environment. This presentation by Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue will give you a basic understanding of the Nahuatl/Aztec representations of life through dance. This performance will be on the Library’s Facebook page.
LEGO Challenge: Monday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aust 8. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes.
Animal Tracks — Take and Make Program: Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6. Learn about animals and the tracks they make while reading at home and creating your own animal tracks! Kit will include literacy materials, an animal tracks field guide, and a craft.
StoryWalk: Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path. Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 3; and Victoria Library: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Aug. 4.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 31 at Chanhassen and 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Chaska. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
Artistry Online: Weaving with ‘Found’ Materials: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 4 or 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5. Registration required. This is a virtual class. Dive into the rich, textural world of mixed media fiber arts in this simple, fun class designed to get you introduced to the medium and to start looking at everyday materials a little bit differently.