The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, announces the launch of One Book/One Minnesota, a new statewide book club that will invite Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss.
Presented in partnership with State Library Services, a division of the Minnesota Department of Education, the program aims to bring Minnesotans together during a challenging time and highlight the role of libraries as community connectors. The inaugural title for the program is “Because of Winn-Dixie,” by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo.
During the months of April and May, through their local libraries, Minnesotans will be invited to read the featured book selection and will have access to author videos, reading guides and virtual book club discussions.
All Minnesotans will be invited to participate in a statewide virtual discussion with the author in May. The title is available through the Carver County Library in print and audiobook. It is also available in eBook and eAudiobook via the cloudLibrary.
SOME FAVORITES
While the library is closed, retired librarian Kathy Perschmann has been using the cloudLibrary to access eBooks and eAudiobooks to keep up on her reading. She’s found several of her favorite authors and series are available as eBooks, such as:
“Lavender Blue Murder” by Laura Childs. Charleston tea shop owner Theodosia Browning, and her assistant Drayton are attending a country shooting party in the South Carolina Low Country, when Theodosia hears what is unmistakably a pistol shot. She heads in the direction for the shot, and finds their host, wealthy Reginald Doyle, dying.
Theo and Drayton stay at the manor at the request of the widow, Meredith, only to be roused by smoke in the middle of the night, as the manor was set on fire.
There are many suspects: a neighbor lady who grows fields of lavender, another cranky neighbor who blocked up Doyle’s creek, the son, his wife, and even Meredith.
Reginald had a shady business partner in a Charleston restaurant, who was skimming funds to feed his gambling habit, according to staff rumors. Theo is able to wade through the miasma of suspicion and ferret out the truth. These cozies are evocative and fun to read — almost like taking a vacation to Charleston.
“Long Range” by C.J. Box. Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett is away from his home investigating the death of guide by a rogue grizzly when he is called back to his home district to help investigate a bizarre shooting.
The wife of a prominent judge has been shot, very likely from an incredible distance. The judge had bent down to pick up a dropped piece of silverware, and his wife was hit. Suddenly Joe’s best friend Nate Romanowski, is set up for the crime, when the weapon is discovered on his property.
The new sheriff is trying to flex his muscles and is doing a terrible job. But Joe and the deputies are able to figure it all out. Joe’s wife as usual helps with research.
All of the Joe Pickett series are remarkable books. They remind me of the Longmire series by Craig Johnson, or the Maine game warden series by Paul Doiron.
“One Good Deed” by David Baldacci. This novel is set in the period just after World War II. Archer has just been released from prison, for a crime he did not commit.
He is sent to Poca City, a rural area suffering from drought, and beginning to come around economically, on parole. His parole officer is Miss Crabtree, and he decides he likes her — she reads lot and seems fair.
His first night in Poca City he meets a rich man who hires him to collect on a debt, either the $5,000, or the car listed as collateral. The rich man is Hank Pittleman, who is drinking with his attractive mistress, Jackie Tuttle. The man he has to collect the car from is her father, farmer Lucas Tuttle.
Soon there are three murders, several attempted murders, and a state police detective comes to town, Irving Shaw. Several times Archer is arrested, and finally he comes to trial and takes on his own defense.
EVENTS
While all events in libraries are canceled in May, the Library is hosting virtual storytimes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m., and events for adults at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Find these events and more on our Facebook page.
If you have questions about services, contact us at www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to me directly at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us.