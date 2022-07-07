This past April, the Chaska Human Rights Commission hosted several events as part of an initiative called “Chaska Celebrates Immigrant Voices."
As part of ongoing efforts for this initiative, the Chaska Human Rights Commission generously donated a collection of books that share stories about immigrants and refugees to Carver County Library. Some books are fact, some are fiction, with books for all ages.
Visit www.carverlib.org to view the full list and request one of the titles. Here is a sneak peek of some of the selections:
“Circa” by Devi S. Laskar. On the cusp of her 18th birthday, Heera and her best friends, siblings Marie and Marco, tease the fun out of life in Raleigh, North Carolina, with acts of rebellion and delinquency. Heart-wrenching, darkly funny, and buoyed by gorgeous prose, “Circa” is at once an irresistible love story and a portrait of a young woman torn between duty and her own survival, between obligation and freedom.
“Illegally Yours: A Memoir” by Rafael Agustin. “Illegally Yours” is a heartwarming, comical look at how this struggling Ecuadorian immigrant family bonded together to navigate Rafa's school life, his parents' work lives, and their shared secret life as undocumented Americans, determined to make the best of their always turbulent and sometimes dangerous American existence.
“In the Beautiful Country” by Jane Kuo. Anna can't wait to move to the beautiful country, the Chinese name for America. Although she's only ever known life in Taiwan, she can't help but brag about the move to her family and friends. But the beautiful country isn't anything like Anna pictured. This lyrical and heartfelt story, inspired by the author's own experiences, is about resilience, courage, and the struggle to make a place for yourself in the world.
“The Waiting Place” by Dina Nayeri. An unflinching look at 10 young lives suspended outside of time and bravely proceeding anyway inside the Katsikas refugee camp in Greece. Each lyrical passage leads the reader from one story to the next, revealing the dreams, ambitions, and personalities of each displaced child. The stories are punctuated by intimate photographs, followed by the author’s reflections on life in a refugee camp.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 9. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
CareerForce Employment Counseling at Chaska Library: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 12. An employment counselor from CareerForce Chaska will be available on the second Tuesday of the month at Chaska Library to answer questions about programs and services.
Get Crafty with Syrena: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12. Join Adult Services librarian Syrena once a season with an arts or craft project on Carver County Library Facebook.
Effective Career Networking Online Class: 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 12. Discover ways in which you can become effective at career networking.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Shark Take and Make: Monday, July 11-Friday, July 15. There are Oceans of Possibilities this summer! Learn about sharks while making a fun craft. Kits will include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make.' Crafts will be at all library locations while supplies last. Ages 3 and up.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 11 on Facebook live. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more.
Artistry Class X Marks the Spot! at Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 12. Learn how to create pirate hats out of paper, eye patches out of felt, and draw up treasure maps filled with secret codes and hidden gold! For ages 6 and up. Registration required.
Chill and Create Tuesdays for Teens: 4-7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 12. Stop by the Teen Area at the Chanhassen Library to try one of our creative activities or use some of the art and study supplies to create your own project.
Brodini at Charlson Thun Community Bandstand at Victoria Library: 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 11. Hailed as one of the best magic shows in Minnesota, the very hilarious Brodini will entertain and amaze!
Bill the Juggler on the Plaza outside Chaska Library: 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13. Bill shows off his impressive skills with a little help from the audience in this zany comedy juggling act!
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.