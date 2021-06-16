Join us June 14-Aug. 31 on our Carver County Library Facebook video page, www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/, to view all of our Summer Reading Program performers.
We're leaving them up this year so you can re-watch them over and over! Check out these great storytellers, magicians, dancers and musicians.
Haitian Dance with Afoutayi: Dance the story of "The Mermaid and the Whale" with COMPAS Teaching Artist Djenane Saint Juste. Learn the Creole and French words that are part of their story. This performance is filled with Haitian dance, music, drumming storytelling and history and culture.
Story Craft with Baba the Storyteller: An immersive story experience blending music with narrative and encouraging interactive collaboration to promote a sense of community, togetherness and unity.
Brodini Comedy Magic: Spectacular and ultra-visual, this special edition Brodini Comedy Magic show is 20 minutes brimming with amazing magic! With extraordinary dexterity, the illusionist Brodini presents a non-stop stream of incredible illusions.
Storytelling Time with Danielle Daniel: This Storytelling Time promises stories about animals and people too, funny stories, folktales, and legends, as well as stories about science, history and geography too. Danielle Daniel, the Magical Storyteller and a COMPAS Teaching Artist, weaves stories full of adventure and imagination for audiences of all ages.
The Jolly Pops Summer 2021 "Pop-Up" Book: The Jolly Pops, one of the Twin Cities favorite kid bands, have dropped off a one-of-a-kind experience for you and your family. Have you ever seen a video "pop up" book? Well now you can. These happy musical dads have created a ride unlike anything you've ever seen. You'll sing, you'll dance, and you'll have so much fun you won't want it to end.
Butterfly Life Cycle Dance: Learn the butterfly lifecycle through creative movement and dance with COMPAS Teaching Artist Karla Nweje. Science and art are beautifully combined as the stages of butterfly metamorphosis are broken down and explored through interpretive movements.
Ralph’s World Twin Cities TV Treehouse Episode: Are you ready for your own Twin Cities Ralph’s World episode? It doesn’t get much better than songs selected just for your Twin Cities Metro Public Library video by Ralph himself. Everything is here: a fun mix of live acoustic music, a stand-alone music video, and some of Ralph’s favorite puppet friends Beauregard, and Malcolm. Enjoy the show!
The Rosie Posies: This sing-along, move-along musical will entertain all with original songs and favorite tunes. The Rosie Posies, are a dynamic duo lead you on an exploration of musical styles featuring vocals, ukulele and percussion instruments.
All performers presented by MELSA and funded by Minnesota’s Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Online LEGO Challenge: Monday, June 21 through Sunday, June 26. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes.
Origami Animal Bookmarks Take and Make: Friday, June 18. Make kits are available at all library branches while supplies last. No registration required.
Teen Take & Make: Mini Zen Garden: Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25. Relax into summer and make a mini zen garden. Zen gardening helps de-stress and relax you, and can help promote feelings of tranquility and mindfulness. Kits will be available for pick up June 21-June 25 at your library. For teens grades 6-12. Registration is required.
StoryWalk - Firemen's Park in Chaska: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 22. Chaska Library and Chaska Parks and Recreation invite you to enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family and take a stroll to read a book. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path. The StoryWalk will be located in Fireman's Park in downtown Chaska, 3260 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Saturday, June 19. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the Library's cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe — we'll be more specific about the recipe in the video information. Join us on our Facebook video page to watch.
Artistry Online: Papermaking at Home: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Registration required. Want to break out of your comfort zone a bit and play around with something new? Learn how to easily make paper pulp at home! Together we will make funky sheets of paper we can then use as cards to mail to our loved ones.
The Loft Literary Center: Writing for the Web: 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. Registration required. Website writing needs to be organized and presented for the medium it serves. In this seminar, you’ll learn some key web writing practices like employing hierarchies of information, ensuring short, scannable text, and highlighting content with visual cues. This is a virtual class which will be taught online.