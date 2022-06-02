It is storytime, but this one is for adults. Join us at the Charlson Thun Community Bandstand in Victoria at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 for adult storytime. Bring something comfy to sit in and hear some tales for adults and sing some classic songs with us.
Storytime for children returns beginning 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Chaska Library. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of stories, music and movement that encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration required. For all ages, with a focus on children aged 2 and up.
THRILLERS
The Reading List Council has announced the 2022 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of different fiction genres for adult readers. A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre was also announced. In the genre of “adrenaline” or thrillers, the winner was:
“Razorblade Tears” by S. A. Cosby. Ike Randolph has been out of jail for 15 years, with not so much as a speeding ticket in all that time. But a Black man with cops at the door knows to be afraid. The last thing he expects to hear is that his son Isiah has been murdered, along with Isiah’s white husband, Derek. Ike had never fully accepted his son but is devastated by his loss. Derek’s father Buddy Lee was almost as ashamed of Derek for being gay as Derek was ashamed his father was a criminal. Buddy Lee still has contacts in the underworld, though, and he wants to know who killed his boy. Ike and Buddy Lee, two ex-cons with little else in common other than a criminal past and a love for their dead sons, band together in their desperate desire for revenge.
The honor books were:
“Bullet Train: A Novel” by Kōtarō Isaka. Satoshi — The Prince — looks like an innocent schoolboy, but is really a stylish and devious assassin. Risk fuels him, as does a good philosophical debate, such as questioning: Is killing really wrong? Kimura’s young son is in a coma thanks to The Prince, and Kimura has tracked him onto a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Morioka to exact his revenge. But Kimura soon discovers that they are not the only dangerous passengers on board.
“Never Saw Me Coming” by Vera Kurian. would be easy to underestimate Chloe Sevre. She’s a freshman honor student, a legging-wearing hot girl next door, who also happens to be a psychopath. Chloe is one of seven students at her DC-based college who are part of an unusual clinical study of psychopaths — students like herself who lack empathy and can’t comprehend emotions like fear or guilt. When one of the students in the study is found murdered in the psychology building, a dangerous game of cat and mouse begins, and Chloe goes from hunter to prey.
“The Push: A Novel” by Ashley Audrain. Blythe Connor is determined that she will be the warm, comforting mother to her new baby Violet that she herself never had. But in the thick of motherhood’s exhausting early days, Blythe becomes convinced that something is wrong with her daughter she doesn’t behave like most children do. Or is it all in Blythe’s head? “The Push” is a tour de force you will read in a sitting, an utterly immersive novel that will challenge everything you think you know about motherhood, about what we owe our children, and what it feels like when women are not believed.
“Red Widow: A Novel” by Alma Katsu. What if your closest friend turned out to be a traitor ... of the worst kind? And it was your job to bring her to justice? Lyndsey Duncan, cast down and restless from a required home leave, has one thing keeping her going — a second chance to prove herself at the agency.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 4. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Puzzle It Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 8. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer. We’ll post the answer the following week.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Oceans of Possibility Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 13. “Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for the 2022 Summer Reading Program at Carver County Library. Register at www.carverlib.org by following the link to Summer Reading at the “Services” tab. Readers can create their account online in our Beanstack system or from the app. If you have participated in other reading programs, be sure to sign up for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program. If you’ve downloaded the app previously, we recommend that you update your app or delete the app and reinstall it. Book reviews and reading activities can be entered on the library’s online Beanstack system or turned in using the paper forms.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 6 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!