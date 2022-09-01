Club Book returns with a virtual author visit at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 with acclaimed essayist and poet Boyah J. Farah. Farah immigrated to the United States in the mid-1990s as part of the Somali diaspora when thousands of families fled the war-torn Horn of Africa.
Instead of finding safety and freedom, Farah quickly learned that his adoptive country is plagued by deep-seated issues of its own. His memoir, “America Made Me a Black Man,” is one of the first-ever book-length examinations of American racism written from an African emigrant’s perspective.
Join us on the Club Book Facebook page live (https://www.facebook.com/ClubBook/live) or watch later on our Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube channels. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund. You can find a list of other Club Book authors with dates and times at www.clubbook.org/authors.
Storytime returns with two special events. At Victoria Library on Monday, September 12 at 10:30 a.m. bring your dancing shoes for a dance party storytime.
That evening at Chanhassen at 6:30 p.m. is a pajama storytime. Wear cozy pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed toy, and a blanket to snuggle on as we enjoy bedtime stories, rhymes, songs, and a snack. This is the perfect event to help wind kids down before bed. Recommended for children ages 1 to 5 years with parent or caregiver. Registration is required for pajama storytime. See below for more storytime dates and times.
September is library card sign-up month. Here are four great novels from 2022 to inspire you to finally get a card.
”The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn. In 1937 in the snowbound city of Kiev (now known as Kyiv), wry and bookish history student Mila Pavlichenko organizes her life around her library job and her young son-but Hitler’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia sends her on a different path. Given a rifle and sent to join the fight, Mila must forge herself from studious girl to deadly sniper-a lethal hunter of Nazis known as Lady Death. When news of her three hundredth kill makes her a national heroine, Mila finds herself torn from the bloody battlefields of the eastern front and sent to America on a goodwill tour. Still reeling from war wounds and devastated by loss, Mila finds herself isolated and lonely in the glittering world of Washington, DC-until an unexpected friendship with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and an even more unexpected connection with a silent fellow sniper offer the possibility of happiness. But when an old enemy from Mila’s past joins forces with a deadly new foe lurking in the shadows, Lady Death finds herself battling her own demons and enemy bullets in the deadliest duel of her life.
”French Braid” by Anne Tyler. The Garretts take their first and last family vacation in the summer of 1959. They hardly ever venture beyond Baltimore, but in some ways, they have never been farther apart. Mercy has trouble resisting the siren call of her aspirations to be a painter, which means less time keeping house for her husband Robin. Their teenage daughters, steady Alice and boy-crazy Lily, could not have less in common. Their youngest, David, is already intent on escaping his family’s orbit, for reasons none of them understands. Yet as these lives advance across decades, the Garretts’ influence on one another ripples unmistakably through each generation, much like French-braided hair keeps its waves even after it is undone.
”Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict. Rosalind Franklin knows if she just takes one more X-ray picture-one more after thousands-she can unlock the building blocks of life. Never again will she have to listen to her colleagues complain about her, especially Maurice Wilkins who’d rather conspire about genetics with James Watson and Francis Crick than work alongside her. Then it finally happens-the double helix structure of DNA reveals itself to her with perfect clarity. But what happens next, Rosalind could have never predicted. Marie Benedict’s next powerful novel shines a light on a woman who died to discover our very DNA, a woman whose contributions were suppressed by the men around her but whose relentless drive advanced our understanding of humankind.
”The Maid” by Nita Prose. Molly Dunn is not like everyone else. She struggles with social skills and interprets people literally. Her gran used to interpret the world for her, codifying it into simple rules that Molly could live by. Since Gran died a few months ago, twenty-five-year-old Molly has had to navigate life’s complexities all by herself. No matter--she throws herself with gusto into her work as a hotel maid. Her unique character, along with her obsessive love of cleaning and proper etiquette, make her an ideal fit for the job. She delights in donning her crisp uniform each morning, stocking her cart with miniature soaps and bottles, and returning guest rooms at the Regency Grand Hotel to a state of perfection. But Molly’s orderly life is turned on its head the day she enters the suite of the infamous and wealthy Charles Black, only to find it in a state of disarray and Mr. Black himself very dead in his bed. Before she knows what’s happening, Molly’s odd demeanor has the police targeting her as their lead suspect and she finds herself in a web of subtext and nuance she has no idea how to untangle. Fortunately for Molly, a medley of friends she didn’t realize she had refuses to let her be charged with murder--but will they be able to discover the real killer before it’s too late?
Generations Events
Celebrate Grandparents Week: Monday, September 12 through Saturday, September 17. Stop at any of our libraries with grandkids for a fun photo opportunity and an activity to do together (while supplies last). Generations programming offers intentional multi-age activities where each attendee is a full participant.
Welcome Wednesdays at Chaska Library: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 14. Join us for Welcome Wednesdays for self-directed activities for all ages. No registration. All fun.
Events for Adults
Parcel Arts: Felt Patches: Home Grown at Chanhassen: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, September 9. From strawberries to monstera leaves, celebrate the beauty of nature by creating an iron-on patch or pin using machine washable fabric that’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled and BPA-free plastic bottles. Choose a design or create your own, then learn different embroidery stitches to embellish your patch. Registration required. This program is funded (in whole or in part) by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
CareerForce Employment Counseling at Chaska: 10:00 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, September 12. An Employment Counselor from CareerForce Chaska will answer questions about programs and services CareerForce Chaska provides, help you access job leads online and apply for jobs, conduct short resume reviews, help you with interview questions, and show you how to explore training options and community resources that may be available. Please feel free to stop in if you need help with job search or have training needs!
The Loft Literary Center presents Blogging for Beginners Online Program: 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 12. You can launch your own online journal in a matter of minutes, and start writing about your favorite topic, whether it’s sports, cooking, politics, or something personal. In this class you’ll learn about launching your blog and how to build an audience. Specific Zoom information will be sent closer to the class date. This project was funded by MELSA.
Fall Walking & Booktalking at Chanhassen Library: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15. Have an hour to yourself on Thursday afternoons this fall? Join a librarian for a weekly walk to talk about books. Meet at the library entrance. If weather is unpleasant, the group will meet in the cafe next to the front lobby.
Nordic Walking with Carver County Parks at Victoria: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 15. Learn how to get moving with this low-impact, full-body workout! Increase your heart rate and burn calories while decreasing the impact on your joints by using our Nordic Walking poles. Popular with active, older adults, it’s a great way to stay active year-round. Presented by Carver County Parks. Program is for adults 18+ but will be most appreciated by age 55+.
Events for Youth
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 12 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Storytime Information
Chanhassen Storytime. No registration required.
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursdays, Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months. No registration required.
Chaska Storytime. No registration required.
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Special storytime on 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 23.
Victoria Storytime. No registration required.
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children ages 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Lapsit Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays before the library opens. Please be at door by 9:30 a.m. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through sharing board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. For children from birth to 18 months. No registration required.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
