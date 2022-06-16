Why just read a story with your kids when you can walk through one?
Visit the Chanhassen Library every Thursday this summer through Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a StoryWalk. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path!
READING LIST
The Reading List Council has announced the 2022 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of different fiction genres for adult readers. A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre was also announced. In the genre of historical fiction, the winner was:
“The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris. In the waning days of the Civil War, brothers Prentiss and Landry — freed by the Emancipation Proclamation — seek refuge on the homestead of George Walker and his wife, Isabelle.
The honor books were:
“Daughters of Sparta” by Claire Heywood. As princesses of Sparta, Helen and Klytemnestra have known nothing but luxury and plenty. With their high birth and unrivaled beauty, they are the envy of all of Greece. But such privilege comes at a cost.
“Leonora in the Morning Light” by Michaela Carter. A train carrying exiled German prisoners from a labor camp arrives in southern France. Within moments, word spreads that Nazi capture is imminent, and the men flee for the woods, desperate to disappear across the Spanish border.
“The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn. As England prepares to fight the Nazis, three very different women answer the call to mysterious country estate Bletchley Park, where the best minds in Britain train to break German military codes.
“A Tip for the Hangman” by Allison Epstein. In Kit Marlowe's last year at Cambridge, he is approached by Queen Elizabeth's spymaster offering an unorthodox career opportunity: going undercover to intercept a Catholic plot to put Mary, Queen of Scots on Elizabeth's throne.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 18. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Preparing for Genealogy Site Visits on Zoom: 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Registration required. This program will give you advice on preparing for an on-site visit to a historical or genealogical repository — research the repository, update your online research, organize your wish list, and pack your cemetery kit. The class is taught by Mary Wickersham. This class will be held virtually, the sign on information will be sent out closer to the class date. If you can't make the class date but are interested in the topic, please register. We plan to make a recording of the program available to those who register for a while after the program date.
Puzzle It Out: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 8. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer. We'll post the answer the following week.
Planting a Seed Meet-Up at Chaska Library: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Join us and share the progress of your garden at mid-summer! Master Gardeners and other seed enthusiasts will be on hand to answer questions about your plants’ progress. We will have a short program at 4:30 with a presentation on troubleshooting common issues gardeners face in the first month of the growing season.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Oceans of Possibility Summer Reading Program: Through Aug. 13. Register at www.carverlib.org by following the link to Summer Reading at the “Services” tab. Readers can create their account online in our Beanstack system or from the app. If you have participated in other reading programs, be sure to sign up for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program. Book reviews and reading activities can be entered on the library’s online Beanstack system or turned in using the paper forms for a chance to win great incentive such as gift cards and tickets to local attractions.
Bill the Juggler at the Charlson Thun Bandstand in Victoria: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 20. Years ago, young Bill decided he wanted to learn to juggle, so he read lots of juggle books and he practiced! Today, Bill shows off his impressive skills with a little help from the audience in this zany comedy juggling act!
Artistry Class for Teens at Victoria Library: 1 to 3 p.m., Monday, June 20. Registration Required. Learn how to merge photography and painting into one incredible composition. Print off your shots on regular printer paper, bring those prints to the library, and we’ll supply the rest for an exciting, unique painting project. Ages 12 and up.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 20 on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more.
Preschool STEM Storytime at Chanhassen Library: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21. Learn about robots, coding and so much more during this special preschool STEM storytime!
Squad Car Storytime at Chaska Library: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21. Storytime with a Chaska Police Officer is fun and it's your chance to see a police car and ask questions. Geared toward children ages 2-5.
Robotics Demo at Chanhassen Library: 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Members of local high school robotics teams will present and demonstrate the robots they’ve created and used in competitions! Come and learn about what these robots can do!
STEAM Station: Stay and Explore at Chanhassen Library: 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Drop in and spend some time at various activity stations exploring science, technology, engineering, and math. For ages 6 and up.
Teen Artistry Class at Chanhassen Library: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, 21. Registration required. Use unexpected tools such as bubble wrap, combs, or cardboard to apply paint in interesting ways to canvas, and build new texture in your art with paper, fabric, or fiber. For ages 12-17.
Storywalk at Victoria Library: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to tead a story.
Lowry Nature Center at Chaska Library: 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, June 22. Join the Lowry Nature Center as they share “Hawk Mother: The Story of a Red-tailed Hawk Who Hatched Chickens” by Kara Hagedorn. The event will also include a possible raptor visit, and a celebration of the year of the bird. Program will be on the plaza outside Chaska Library and City Hall. Please note: Check www.carverlib.org in case of inclement weather.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.