Teens, don’t be afraid — there’s still time to celebrate Teen Read Month (aka TeenTober) with Carver County Library’s fine waiver program.
If you’re 12-19 years old and you owe the library money for returning stuff late, visit your local branch during October for a coupon good for up to $10 off fines incurred on library materials.
BESTSELLERS CATCH-UP
Also, don’t fear as it’s not too late to catch up on some of this summer’s bestselling books now sitting on the shelf at your local Carver County Library.
Many of these titles are available in other formats, such as large print, CD audiobooks, or digital formats through the cloudLibrary and RBDigital.
“Backlash” by Brad Thor. In ancient texts, there are stories about men who struck from the shadows, seemingly beyond the reach of death itself. These men were considered part angel, part demon. Their loyalty was to their families, their friends, and their kings. You crossed these men at your peril. And once crossed, there was no crossing back. They were fearless; men of honor who have been known throughout history by different names: Spartan, Viking, Samurai. Today, men like these still strike from the shadows. They are highly prized intelligence agents, military operatives, and assassins. One man is all three. Two days ago, that man was crossed — badly. Now, far from home and surrounded by his enemy, Scot Harvath must battle his way out. With no support, no cavalry coming, and no one even aware of where he is, it will take everything he has ever learned to survive. But survival isn’t enough. Harvath wants revenge.
“Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel. What might have been? That tantalizing question propels a woman on a cross-country adventure to reunite with the men she loved and let go, in Steel’s exhilarating new novel. It all starts with a fall from a ladder, in a firehouse in New York City. The firehouse has been converted into a unique Manhattan home and studio where renowned photographer Madison Allen works and lives after raising three children on her own. But the accident, which happens while Maddie is sorting through long-forgotten personal mementos and photos, results in more than a broken ankle. It changes her life. Spurred by old memories, the forced pause in her demanding schedule, and an argument with her daughter that leads to a rare crisis of confidence, Maddie embarks on a road trip. She hopes to answer questions about the men she loved and might have married — but didn’t — in the years after she was left alone with three young children.
“Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis. A perfect murder always looks like an accident. FBI agent Emmy Dockery is relentless. She’s young and driven, and her unique skill at seeing connections others miss has brought her an impressive string of arrests. But a shocking new case — unfolding across the country — has left her utterly baffled. The victims all appear to have died by accident and have seemingly nothing in common. But this many deaths can’t be coincidence. And the killer is somehow one step ahead of every move Dockery makes. How? To FBI special agent Harrison “Books” Bookman, everyone in the FBI is a suspect — particularly Emmy Dockery (the fact that she’s his ex-fiancée doesn’t make it easier). But someone else is watching Dockery. Studying, learning, waiting. Until it’s the perfect time to strike.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Writers Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 19. Want to express yourself in writing better? Join other aspiring writers for topics of interest, support and advice.
State of the State Department and Diplomacy: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19. During the Trump administration, the usual ways of conducting diplomacy have been upended. Many positions in the State Department have never been filled, and meetings with foreign leaders such as Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have been undertaken with little advance planning. What effect are these changes having now, and how will they affect ongoing relationships between the United States and its allies and adversaries? Speaker: Tom Hanson.
Springboard for the Arts Workshop: Time Management: 1:30 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20. Discover analytical and tool-based approaches to tackle hurdles related to efficiency, flexibility and your work-life balance. Funded by MELSA. Registration required.
Chanhassen Library Book Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22. Join this long-standing book club for a great discussion. The club is open to the public.
Act on Alzheimer’s Information Desk: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23. If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or any dementia, literature and community resources are available from a hands-on caretaker at the ACT on Alzheimer’s Desk in the Chanhassen Library lobby.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Color Whirl Class: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19. No registration for ages 4 and up. Get to know some fun facts on colors and learn about color theory. Drop in between 10-11:30 and create two types of color wheels and a rainbow collage. Class does not take 90 minutes.
Protect Your Privacy I: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22. From email to social media and e-commerce, modern life leaves digital footprints everywhere we go. How can you ensure that your internet browsing, purchases, email, and other online activity is safe and secure? This class will offer an overview of online security basics, anonymous browsing, maintaining devices, reading URLs, better passwords, and avoiding phishing. Discover the tools and techniques you need to protect your online information. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Artistry presents Painting with Pastels: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18. Pastel pigments create gorgeous colors and allow for interesting texture, layering, and pictorial effects. Treat yourself to an exploration of pastels and share your growth with a group of other painters. There will be instructor demonstrations, group discussion, and plenty of one-on-one as you learn and practice with pastels. Registration required.
Lego Lab: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24. Join us for Lego building fun at the library! Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up. No registration required.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.