Visit the Chanhassen Library in May and June to view the art exhibit of Laurel Sundberg.
Laurel uses on-site color sketches, memory work, drawings and photos to capture her ideas. Whenever possible she creates a color study on-location as the range of color nuance seen by the human eye is not captured by the camera.
She has shown work regionally and sold work to collectors throughout the U.S.. She is a member of Outdoor Painters of MN (OPM), Minnesota Naturalists Association (MNA), and the Artists Consortium of Carver County (ACCC). Laurel is also a professional naturalist.
OVERDRIVE
Get ready for summer reading online as all eBooks and eAudiobooks which had been in the cloudLibrary are moving to Overdrive.
To access Overdrive, download the app in the Google Play or Apple store. Search by zip code and select "MELSA Metropolitan Area Library Service Agency Carver County Library" to get to the collection. Anyone with a valid library card registered in Carver County can check out content.
Check out up to 15 eBooks or eAudio at a time for up to three weeks and renew them if no one's waiting. You can also place holds.
CLOSED
On Friday, May 7, all libraries are closed until 1 p.m. for staff development.
COMIC BOOKS
You’re never too old to great a comic book! Graphic novels for adults are a great way to enjoy fiction and nonfiction in a new format. The adult graphic novel collection at the Chanhassen Library holds over 100 titles from superhero adventures to moving memoirs to adaptations of classic novels.
Check out some of the latest editions to the collection, such as:
“Child Star” by Bo Brown. Child star Owen Eugene had it all: a hit sitcom on prime time, a Saturday morning cartoon, and a memoir on the bestseller list. The secret to his success was his talent for improvisation and his small size. But Hollywood ate him alive. In this fictional documentary-style graphic novel, we see how growing up in the spotlight robs young actors of a true childhood.
“Harleen” by Stjepan Sejic. It's been months since Harleen began interviewing criminals at Arkham Asylum, and she's having strange dreams about one of them named The Joker. What start off as nightmares will soon evolve into fantasies. This color-filled graphic novel is a bold new reimagining of the origin of one of Batman's greatest foes as she takes her ultimate fall from grace. Think you know Harley? Think again.
“The Kingdom of the Gods” by, Eun-Hee Kim. Discover the comic that inspired the Netflix Original zombie series "Kingdom." Years of war and famine and have plunged Joseon into chaos. The young Prince Yi Moon, having lost all his bodyguards to an assassination attempt, has no choice but to turn to the mountain bandit Jae-ha for help. But as the unlikely pair race to find safety in a world gone mad, it becomes horrifyingly clear that humans aren't the only thing they must fear!
“Plunge” by Joe Hill. The Carpenter Salvage team, accompanied by a Marine Biologist eager to retrieve lost data and a company man looking to protect information and assets, are sent to recover what remains of the Derleth. But when they arrive and begin exploration of the ship and the island it crashed next to, they discover something much more menacing than they could've ever expected.
“Umma's Table” by Yeon-sik Hong. A new father named Madang, moves to a quiet cottage in the countryside with his wife and young baby. He's excited to build a strong foundation for his growing family but his priorities are divided. His elderly parents are impoverished and struggling to survive. He becomes the primary caregiver for his ailing mother Hyung-Soo, which also means negotiating a fraught relationship with his father.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
ArtStart presents Junk Paleontology: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 8. There is a new dinosaur on the scene, the Junkosaurus, whose fossilized bones have been found in landfills around the world! Work with an artist to create your own version of this reptile using a lot of imagination and junk. Please contact sbernstein@co.carver.mn.us if you've registered and have not gotten the Zoom info 24 hours before the class. This is a kit-based class with all materials included.
Online LEGO Challenge: Monday, May 10 through Sunday, May 16. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge.
StoryWalk in Fireman's Park in Chaska: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 12. Chaska Library and Chaska Parks and Recreation invite you to enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family and take a stroll to read a book. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! StoryWalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather. The StoryWalk will be located at Fireman's Park downtown Chaska at 3210 Chaska Blvd.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Get Crafty with Maren: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 13. Join Adult Services librarian Maren to learn a craft on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/. Once we premiere it, we'll leave it up for you in case you want to make more, miss a step, or want to share. This month, Maren presents Spring Watercolor with Salt Technique, where you will learn to paint a spring-themed watercolor using a salt technique to create beautiful textures.