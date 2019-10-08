Back to school means hitting the books, but also surfing the Internet. But can you trust everything you find online? Not always, which is just one great reason to use the vetted databases available on the Carver County Library’s website at www.carverlib.org.
Look under the “find resources” tab to locate databases perfect for school assignments. Enter your library card number and you’re ready to find some of the most reliable information available online. Some of our favorites include:
- Biography in Context: Biographical information on hundreds of thousands of notable people, with full-text articles, pictures, and video from a variety of reliable sources.
- Gale Student Edition: Indexed and full-text magazines, newspapers, and reference books about current events, the arts, science, popular culture, health, people, government, history, sports and more.
- Kids InfoBits: Information about current events, the arts, science, health, people, government, history, sports and more.
- MAS Ultra-School Edition: Full text for more than 500 popular high school level magazines and reference books about history, biography, science, and more. Includes maps, flags, and photos.
- Middle Search Plus: A tool designed for middle school students looking for research/homework resources, includes primary documents, reference tools, magazine indexes and more.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Be Your Own Editor: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 12. Kate Vogel of the Loft Literary Center walks you through questions and techniques you can use to improve your prose draft (fiction or nonfiction). Registration required. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota's Art & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Writers Group 10th Anniversary: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Celebrate Indie Author Day by bringing 10 copies of a one-page work you'd like to read aloud for in-depth critiques and editing advice.
Studio Ghibli-Inspired Art: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. Students will create art inspired by the popular Studio Ghibli movies. We’ll make some fan pieces from our favorite movies like “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away” and “Howl's Moving Castle.” Soot Ball Sprites made with pom-poms, paper-mache Princess Mononoke masks, clay Totoros, relief printed images and more. Maybe we’ll watch a few movies while working as well. This fun mixed media class will engage and excite even the biggest Studio Ghibli fan.
Make the Most of Google Drive and Google Docs: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. Learn about using the free, online tools contained in Google Drive. You'll find out how to get started with Google’s versions of documents, spreadsheets, forms, presentations, and more. Share and collaborate with friends, family, and co-workers and access your files from anywhere. This is a hands-on class. Come prepared with: your own device (laptop or tablet), a Google account (Gmail is a Google account) and the login/password information, know the password you use to download apps on the device (Apple App Store password, Google Play password, etc.), and a browser other than Internet Explorer (Chrome is recommended). If you prefer to use Explorer, it needs to be a recent version. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA. Registration required.
The Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest Entry Drop-Off: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Is that a pumpkin or Captain Underpants?! Use art supplies and other creative materials to transform your pumpkin into any literary character. No carving allowed. Pick up an entry and drop off your pumpkin at the library for display from Oct. 17-20. Voting will be during Oct. 21-24. Winners will be chosen from three age categories Kids (7 and under), Tweens (8-12) and Teens (13-18) and announced Oct. 25. Winners will receive a prize book.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Friends of the Chaska Library Meeting: 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12. Friends of the library groups increases the use of the library through public awareness and cultural programming, advocate for strong public funding of the library, and provide private funding to enhance library services.
Tails for Reading: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Squad Car Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. Storytime with a Chaska Police Officer is fun and it's your chance to see a police car and ask questions. Geared toward children ages 2-5. Siblings welcome.
Senior Surf Day: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16. This is class provides hands-on computer training for seniors who have little or no experience with computers. Attendees will become familiar with mouse, keyboard, desktop, how to tell if a website is secure, basics of the internet, and how to obtain info on their own by visiting websites aimed at preventing Medicare Fraud.
Lego Lab: 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17. Join us for Lego building fun at the library. Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up. No registration required.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Drawing and Cartooning: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14. Try out different media using professional quality art materials and create your own graphic novel.
3D Design and Print for Kids: 4 to 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. For ages 9-13. Learn about 3D printing and how it could shape the future. Try your hand at 3D modeling and computer-aided design (CAD) using Tinkercad to create a personalized project. Watch the 3D printer in action and add your design to our print queue. Projects will be ready for pickup approximately two weeks after each session. Registration required.
Friends of the Victoria Library Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Friends of the Victoria Library is a nonprofit organization that increases the use of the Victoria Library through public awareness and educational programming, advocates for strong public funding of the library, and provides private funding to enhance the services at the Victoria Library.
Custom Vinyl Stickers: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17. Get creative with technology. Use Silhouette Studio software to design your own sticker, then watch the vinyl cutter create it instantly. We’ll help you set up your sticker on transfer paper so you can bring it home to decorate your water bottle, laptop, or anything. Ages 10-18. No registration required.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.