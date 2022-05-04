Club Books returns with a virtual visit from author Tia Williams on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. For more than two decades, Williams served as beauty editor for iconic magazines including Elle, Glamour, and Essence.
She parlayed many of her first-hand experiences into “The Accidental Diva.” Her follow-up, “The Perfect Find," garnered Williams the African American Literary Award for Best Fiction and is currently being adapted into a romantic comedy starring and produced by Gabrielle Union.
Williams’ latest novel, “Seven Days in June," became an instant New York Times bestseller and gained a still wider audience as the Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick for June 2021. The novel tracks the star-crossed love story of Eva and Shane, two gifted writers with an undeniable chemistry but complicated personal history.
The visit, funded by MELSA, will be available at www.facebook.com/ClubBook/live_videos/.
HOURS
All libraries will open at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
COMIC BOOK DAY
It is free comic book day Saturday, May 7, but it is always free to check out a graphic novel at the Carver County Library. While some people still think of comic books as just for kids, the success of books such as “Maus” and the “Walking Dead” series showed that adults can find great reads in this format.
Some graphic novels for adults are traditional superhero stories, while others are funny, some tragic, and some a little of both. There are memoirs, adaptations of famous books, and so much more in the at the Chanhassen Library.
Here are just a few highlights from the collection:
“Batman Arkham Asylum: 25th Anniversary Edition” by Grant Morrison. Within the Arkham Asylum's claustrophobic walls the demented and deformed enemies of the Batman brood in padded cells and unlit cellars, dreaming of a day when they might rise up and overthrow the world of reason. That day has finally come.
“The COVID Chronicles” edited by Kendra Boileau. A collection of more than 60 short comics from a diverse set of creators, including indie powerhouses, mainstream artists, Ignatz and Eisner Award winners, and media cartoonists. In narrative styles ranging from realistic to fantastic, they tell stories about adjusting to working from home, homeschooling their kids, missing birthdays and weddings, and being afraid just to leave the house.
“The Empty Man” by Cullen Bunn. It's been one year since the first reported case of the Empty Man disease, and no drug has been able to slow its progress. The cause is unknown, and the symptoms include fits of rage, hideous hallucinations, and suicidal dementia, followed by death or a near lifeless, "empty"" state of catatonia. As cults rise nationwide, the FBI and CDC enter a joint investigation of the Empty Man, racing against the clock.
“Shadow Life” by Hiromi Goto. When Kumiko's well-meaning adult daughters place her in an assisted living home, the 76-year-old widow gives it a try, but it's not where she wants to be. She goes on the lam and finds a cozy bachelor apartment, keeping the location secret even while communicating online with her eldest daughter. With her quick mind and sense of humor, Kumiko, with the help of friends new and old, is prepared for the fight of her life. But how long can an old woman thwart fate?
“Secret to Superhuman Strength” by Alison Bechdel. From the author of "Fun Home," a profoundly affecting graphic memoir of Bechdel's lifelong love affair with exercise, set against a hilarious chronicle of fitness fads in our times
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Tails for Reading at Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 7. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Spring Take and Make: Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13. This kit is all about Spring! A craft and reading activity will be provided in this special Take and Make for the growing season. Kits that include everything you need to make this 'Take and Make' craft will be at all library locations while supplies last. Ages 3 and up.
Family Dance Party at the Victoria Library: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday. May 9. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to have some fun. This program will start with a craft and story. Then the dancing begins.
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 9. Available on the Library’s Facebook Live page. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create.
Pajama Storytime at Chanhassen Library: 6:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 10. Join us for Pajama Storytime. Wear cozy pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed toy, and a blanket to snuggle on as we enjoy bedtime stories, rhymes, songs, and a snack. This is the perfect event to help wind kids down before bed. Recommended for children ages one to five years with parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
CareerForce Employment Counseling at Chaska Library: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May. 10. An Employment Counselor from CareerForce will be able to answer questions about programs and services. CareerForce Chaska provides helps access job leads online, conduct short resume reviews, helps with interview questions, and shows how to explore training options and community resources that may be available.
Walking & Booktalking: 2 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12. Need to put a spring in your step? Need to be with other book-loving humans? Working from home and need a mid-afternoon stretch? Meet at the library for a little outdoor exercise and informal conversations about books. After our walk, the librarian will provide takeaway booklists and some books to feed your reading fix.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.