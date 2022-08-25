The Friends of the Chanhassen Library is preparing for the fall book sale. We’re in need of volunteers to help set up the sale, as well as to work the sale taking money. The sale will be Thursday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 2. If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Patrick Jones, the Branch Manager of the Chanhassen Library (952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us).
Didn’t make it to an amusement park this summer for a ride on a roller coaster? Here are some suspense thrillers recommended by Chanhassen Library patrons to get your heart pumping.
“The Body Man” by Eric Bishop. In a town obsessed with secrets, The White House has kept one concealed for decades. Charged with the task of protecting and defending the office of the Presidency from threats both outside and in, the keeper of secrets, the Body Man, has managed to stay in the shadows. Abducted in a brazen attack, The Body Man’s fate now rests in the hands of others, which is a sobering thought for a man always in control. FBI Special Agent Eli Payne and probationary agent Kat Stone discover nothing is as it seems as they attempt to track him down and bring the abductors to justice. The clock is ticking, and the chess pieces are in motion. Who will make a deadly wrong move and how deep do the secrets go?
“Chasing Darkness” by Robert Crais. It is fire season, and the hills of Los Angeles are burning. When police and fire department personnel rush door to door in a frenzied evacuation effort, they discover a week-old corpse of an apparent suicide. But the gunshot victim is less gruesome than what they find in his lap: a photo album of seven brutally murdered young women-one per year, for seven years. And when the suicide victim is identified as a former suspect in one of the murders, the news turns Elvis Cole’s world upside down. Three years earlier, Lionel Byrd was brought to trial for the murder of a female prostitute named Yvonne Bennett. A taped confession coerced by the police inspired a prominent defense attorney to take Byrd’s case, and Elvis Cole was hired to investigate. It was Cole’s eleventh-hour discovery of an exculpatory videotape that allowed Lionel Byrd to walk free. Elvis was hailed as a hero. But the discovery of the death album in Byrd’s lap now brands Elvis an unwitting accomplice to murder.
“The Plot” by Jean Korelitz. Jacob Finch Bonner was once a promising young novelist with a respectably published first book. Today, he’s teaching in a third-rate MFA program and struggling to maintain what’s left of his self-respect; he hasn’t written-let alone published-anything decent in years. When Evan Parker, his most arrogant student, announces he doesn’t need Jake’s help because the plot of his book in progress is a sure thing, Jake is prepared to dismiss the boast as typical amateur narcissism. But then he hears the plot. Jake returns to the downward trajectory of his own career and braces himself for the supernova publication of Evan Parker’s first novel: but it never comes. When he discovers that his former student has died, presumably without ever completing his book, Jake does what any self-respecting writer would do with a story like that-a story that absolutely needs to be told.
“Win” by Harlan Coben. “Over twenty years ago, the heiress Patricia Lockwood was abducted during a robbery of her family’s estate, then locked inside an isolated cabin for months. Patricia escaped, but so did her captors and the items stolen from her family were never recovered. Until now. On the Upper West Side, a recluse is found murdered in his penthouse apartment, alongside two objects of note: a stolen Vermeer painting and a leather suitcase bearing the initials WHL3. For the first time in years, the authorities have a lead, not only on Patricia’s kidnapping, but also on another FBI cold case, with the suitcase and painting both pointing them toward one man. Windsor Horne Lockwood III doesn’t know how his suitcase and his family’s stolen painting ended up with a dead man. But his interest is piqued, especially when the FBI tells him that the man who kidnapped his cousin was also behind an act of domestic terrorism and that the conspirators may still be at large. The two cases have baffled the FBI for decades, but Win has three things the FBI doesn’t: a personal connection to the case; an ungodly fortune; and his own unique brand of justice.
Events for Adults
Master Gardener Help Desk at Chanhassen and Chaska libraries: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Bring your yard and gardening questions to the library help desk, staffed by Carver/Scott County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, who will answer questions and will provide current research-based yard and garden information.
Puzzle It Out: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Stop by any library location for a new puzzle, game, or brain teaser for adults to take home every Wednesday this summer. We’ll post the answer the following week.
Fall Walking & Booktalking at Chanhassen Library: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Have an hour to yourself on Thursday afternoons this fall? Join a librarian for a weekly walk to talk about books. Meet at the library entrance. If weather is unpleasant, the group will meet in the cafe next to the front lobby.
Events for Youth
Monday Funday Online: 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Facebook live. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Storytime Information
Storytimes return week of Sept. 12.
If you have questions about services, contact us at https://www.carverlib.org/about-us/contact-us or reach out to Patrick Jones directly at 952-227-1504 or pjones@co.carver.mn.us.
