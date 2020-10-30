The Chanhassen Library will be closed for library services on Tuesday, Nov. 3 as the library will be used as an election polling place.
“You’ve Got Mail.” Do you recognize this signature AOL email greeting? Perhaps it takes you back to the 1998 Nora Ephron film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Email has become a mainstay in our personal and professional lives. Carver County Library is teaming up with the Loft Literary Center on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. to help you stay on top of this:
The Loft Literary Center Improving Emails and Enews: 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7. Email remains one of the cornerstones of marketing plans and workplace communication. Yet, our inboxes are flooded, our emails go unanswered, and we delete more than we read. Is this just the way it is, or is there anything we can do to make email — both internal and external — more effective? Of course, from the subject line to the signature file, we’ll examine enewsletters, email correspondence, and maybe even a spam message or two to look at what inspires action and what just falls flat. Registration required at carverlib.org/calendar. Presented by The Loft and funded by MELSA.
ROMANTIC COMEDIES
Romantic comedies have also become a mainstay in films and books alike. I admittedly just binge-watched the new “Emily in Paris” series on Netflix. If you would rather delve into a book, here are some next generation rom coms, including one that references Tom Hanks and Nora Ephron:
“The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman. Meet Nina Hill: A young woman supremely confident in her own ... shell. Nina has her life just as she wants it: a job in a bookstore, a kick-butt trivia team, a world-class planner and a cat named Phil. If she sometimes suspects there might be more to life than reading, she just shrugs and picks up a new book. When the father Nina never knew existed suddenly dies, leaving behind innumerable sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews, Nina is horrified. They all live close by! They’re all — or mostly all — excited to meet her! She’ll have to Speak. To. Strangers. It’s a disaster!
“The Friend Zone” by Abby Jimenez. Kristen Peterson doesn’t do drama, will fight to the death for her friends, and has no room in her life for guys who just don’t get her. She’s also keeping a big secret: facing a medically necessary procedure that will make it impossible for her to have children. Planning her best friend’s wedding is bittersweet for Kristen — especially when she meets the best man, Josh Copeland. He’s funny, sexy, never offended by her mile-wide streak of sarcasm, and always one chicken enchilada ahead of her hangry. The only catch: Josh wants a big family someday.
“The Kiss Quotient” by Helen Hoang. Stella Lane thinks math is the only thing that unites the universe. She comes up with algorithms to predict customer purchases — a job that has given her more money than she knows what to do with, and way less experience in the dating department than the average 30-year-old. It doesn’t help that Stella has Asperger’s and French kissing reminds her of a shark getting its teeth cleaned by pilot fish. Her conclusion: she needs lots of practice — with a professional.
“I Owe You One” by Sophie Kinsella. Fixie Farr has always lived by her father’s motto: “Family first.” And since her dad passed away, leaving his charming housewares store in the hands of his wife and children, Fixie spends all her time picking up the slack from her siblings instead of striking out on her own. It’s simply not in Fixie’s nature to say no to people. So when a handsome stranger in a coffee shop asks her to watch his laptop for a moment, she not only agrees — she ends up saving it from certain disaster.
“Waiting for Tom Hanks” by Kerry Winfrey. Romantic-comedy-obsessed Annie Cassidy dreams of being the next Nora Ephron. She spends her days writing internet content, re-watching “Sleepless in Seattle,” and waiting for her movie-perfect meet cute. If she could just find her own Tom Hanks — a man who’s sweet, sensitive and possibly owns a houseboat — her problems would disappear and her life would be perfect. But Tom Hanks is nowhere in sight.
Events
While all events in libraries are canceled, the library is hosting virtual storytimes on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Find these events and more on our Facebook page.
You can also find other great kids and adult programs such as:
Sing Play Learn with MacPhail Live: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6. For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create! This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.