Leap into the Friends of the Chaska Library winter book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22.
Come to the book sale at the Chaska Library and find great deals on gently used books (and more) for all ages.
HISTORICAL FICTION
Today’s best reading isn’t always set in the present, so check out some of these great historical fiction books.
“Abbot’s Tale" by Conn Iggulden. In the year 937, the new king of England, a grandson of Alfred the Great, readies himself to go to war in the north. His dream of a United Kingdom of all England will stand or fall on one field — on the passage of a single day. At his side is the priest Dunstan of Glastonbury, full of ambition and wit (perhaps enough to damn his soul). His talents will take him from the villages of Wessex to the royal court, to the hills of Rome — from exile to exaltation. Through Dunstan's vision, by his guiding hand, England will either come together as one great country or fall back into anarchy and misrule.
“The Air You Breathe” by Frances de Pontes Peebles. Some friendships, like romance, have the feeling of fate. Skinny, 9-year-old orphaned Dores is working in the kitchen of a sugar plantation in 1930s Brazil when in walks a girl who changes everything. Graça, the spoiled daughter of a wealthy sugar baron, is clever, well fed, pretty and thrillingly ill behaved. Born to wildly different worlds, Dores and Graça quickly bond over shared mischief, and then, on a deeper level, over music. One has a voice like a songbird; the other feels melodies in her soul and composes lyrics to match. Music will become their shared passion, the source of their partnership and their rivalry, and for each, the only way out of the life to which each was born. But only one of the two is destined to be a star. Their intimate, volatile bond will determine each of their fortunes — and haunt their memories.
“Transcription” by Kate Atkinson. A dramatic story of WWII espionage, betrayal, and loyalty, by the No. 1 bestselling author of "Life After Life." In 1940, 18-year old Juliet Armstrong is reluctantly recruited into the world of espionage. Sent to an obscure department of MI5 tasked with monitoring the comings and goings of British Fascist sympathizers, she discovers the work to be by turns both tedious and terrifying. But after the war has ended, she presumes the events of those years have been relegated to the past forever. Ten years later, now a radio producer at the BBC, Juliet is unexpectedly confronted by figures from her past. A different war is being fought now, on a different battleground, but Juliet finds herself once more under threat. A bill of reckoning is due, and she finally begins to realize that there is no action without consequence.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Authors Collective: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. Authors Collective is a group of authors and writers at all stages of putting a work into book form. Learn together, publish, and market as professionals.
Protect Your Privacy: Staying Safe Online, Part I: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. From email to social media and e-commerce, modern life leaves digital footprints everywhere we go. How can you ensure that your internet browsing, purchases, email, and other online activity is safe and secure? This class will offer an overview of online security basics, anonymous browsing, maintaining devices, reading URLs, better passwords, and avoiding phishing. Discover the tools and techniques you need to protect your online information. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by MELSA.
Chanhassen Library Book Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Join this long-standing book club for a great discussion — the club is open to the public.
Carver Scott Master Gardeners presents Food Preservation: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27. Interested in joining the movement to preserve our own food? Our great-grandmothers and grandmothers preserved that goodness every year. Many of the methods are the same with new safeguards in place. Join us as we discuss how to preserve all that garden goodness. This class is presented by Carver-Scott Master Gardeners.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21. For ages birth-Pre K. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create! Registration required. This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Carver Scott Master Gardeners presents Food Preservation: 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26. Interested in joining the movement to preserve our own food? Our great-grandmothers and grandmothers preserved that goodness every year. Many of the methods are the same with new safeguards in place. Join us as we discuss how to preserve all that garden goodness. This class is presented by Carver/Scott Master Gardeners.
STORYTIME
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.