Winter continues in Minnesota and at the library. We have Winter Reads for adults through the end of February and we continue to offer winter programming for all ages online.
Whether you enjoy books, authors, storytimes, crafts, art, or music, we have a little bit of something for everyone. Find it all and more at carverlib.org/calendar.
Carver County Library will open for scheduled services at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 after staff training.
WINTER TITLES
If you are in the winter mindset and love snow, dogs, adventure, or survival, check out one of these titles. They can be found by searching our new catalog https://carverlib.ent.sirsi.net
“Heroes of the Frontier” by Dave Eggers. A darkly comic story of a mother and her two young children on a journey through an Alaskan wilderness plagued by wildfires and a uniquely American madness.
“The Sun is a Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wilds” by Caroline Van Hemert. The gripping story of a biologist’s human-powered journey from the Pacific Northwest to the Arctic to rediscover her love of birds, nature, and adventure.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
“Take and Make” Teen Program – “Among Us” Craft: Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12. Make an “Among Us” Felt Keychain! Do you have an “Among Us” obsessed teen at home? We’ve got the perfect craft to bring their favorite game off the screen and into real life! Register for your kit on our website, supplies are limited. For teens in grades 6-12.
Virtual Book Buddies: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. You get keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library get ready to read. In February we will be reading a graphic novel. You must sign up for one session each month to receive a book. Ages 7-10. Register at carverlib.org/calendar.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Artistry Online – Designing Patterns for Fabric, Paper and More: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10. Ever wanted to design your own textile patterns? Join us as we cover some of the basic concepts concerning pattern design. Register at carverlib.org/calendar.
Get Crafty with Maren – Embroidered Felt Hearts: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11. Join Adult Services librarian Maren at 6:30 p.m. to learn a Wintery Watercolor Landscape craft on our Facebook video page.
Music Residency with Jeff Dayton: 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12. Join us to hear music from Nashville recording artist and Minnesota native son Jeff Dayton on Facebook video page (www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos).