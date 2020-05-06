The Victoria Library is now offering pick-up of library materials. The service is offered Monday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Once the item arrives, you will be contacted. Come to the Victoria Library during the pickup hours, call 952-442-3051, then the materials will be brought out for you to pick up.
Curbside pickup of library materials continues at the Chanhassen Library, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Request materials via the online catalog, choose Chanhassen as a pickup point, then you will be contacted to pick up your requested items curbside. Call 952-227-1501 once you arrive and items will be brought out for you to pick up.
If you require help requesting items, need a book recommendation, or want assistance with other library tasks, please call 952-227-1502, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Chanhassen information services staff will be happy to help you.
MURDER
Get lost in a mystery with this “Murder Most British” reading list. All titles are the first in a series and available as an eBook on the cloudLibrary.
“Magpie Murders” by Anthony Horowitz. When editor Susan Ryeland is given the manuscript of Alan Conway's latest novel, she has no reason to think it will be much different from any of his others. After working with the bestselling crime writer for years, she's intimately familiar with his detective, Atticus Pünd, who solves mysteries disturbing sleepy English villages. Yet the more Susan reads, the more she's convinced that there is another story hidden in the pages of the manuscript: one of real-life jealousy, greed, ruthless ambition and murder.
“The Mitford Murders” by Jessica Fellowes. It's 1920, and Louisa Cannon dreams of escaping her life of poverty in London. Louisa's salvation is a position within the Mitford household at Asthall Manor, in the Oxfordshire countryside. There she will become nursemaid, chaperone and confidante to the Mitford sisters, especially 16-year-old Nancy, a bright young woman in love with stories. But then a nurse is killed on a train and Louisa and Nancy find themselves entangled in the crimes of a murderer. Based on an unsolved crime.
“A Shot in the Dark” by Lynne Truss. It's 1957, and the famed theater critic A.S. Crystal has come to the British seaside resort of Brighton with something other than the local production of "A Shilling in the Meter" on his mind. Sitting in the Brighton Royal Theater with Constable Twitten, Crystal intends to tell the detective the secret he knows about the still-unsolved Aldersgate Stick-Up case of 1945. And yet, just before Crystal names the criminal mastermind involved, he's shot dead in his seat.
“Sidney Chambers and the Shadow of Death” by James Runcie. Sidney Chambers, vicar of Grantchester and honorary canon of Ely Cathedral, is a young bachelor. Tall, with dark brown hair, eyes the color of hazelnuts, and a reassuringly gentle manner, Sidney is an unconventional clerical detective — he can go where the police cannot. Sidney discovers that being a detective, like being a clergyman, means that you are never off duty, but he nonetheless manages to find time for a keen interest in cricket, warm beer and hot jazz.
“The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. It is the summer of 1950 at the once-grand mansion of Buckshaw, young Flavia de Luce, an aspiring chemist with a passion for poison, is intrigued by a series of inexplicable events: A dead bird is found on the doorstep, a postage stamp pinned to its beak. Then Flavia finds a man lying in the cucumber patch and watches him as he takes his dying breath. For Flavia life begins in earnest when murder comes to Buckshaw.
“A Talent for Murder” by Andrew Wilson. Agatha Christie, in London to visit her literary agent, is boarding a train, preoccupied with the devastating knowledge that her husband is having an affair. She feels a light touch on her back, causing her to lose her balance, then a sense of someone pulling her to safety. So begins a terrifying sequence of events — for her rescuer is no guardian angel, rather he is a blackmailer of the most insidious, manipulative kind. "You, Mrs. Christie, are going to commit a murder. But, before then, you are going to disappear."