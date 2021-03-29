Throughout 2021, the Art Tourism Committee, of the Arts Consortium of Carver County, will be doing a bimonthly call of Ag Art.
Loren Remer of New Germany, introduces our latest “call” for Silo Art. The call will be open through April.
Inspired by our flag and gratitude for being an American, Loren decided to paint an American flag on his silo. It was the spring of 2017, and his goal was to have it completed by Memorial Day to surprise and celebrate with his family.
Later, he added the Rocky Mountains to fill in the bottom. Then, loving Waylon Jennings’ song, "The Eagle," he painted an eagle. Of course, he needed blue sky and a few clouds. With huge letters, Loren included “USA” draped with red, white, and blue. Above, he painted stars in the night sky.
The silo mural was completed during the summer of 2017. He was 66 years old. Loren did so by climbing up and down 20- and 40-foot ladders. To spray the gold dome, he needed the help of a lift and a ladder. During the summer of 2020, he added “TRUMP 2020” just as “a poke-in-the-eye” to the “Dems.”
Most of the paint for this mural was recycled, his own and from friends. However, he purchased the red and blue paints for the flag to ensure he had the specific, “American” red and blue.
Loren says his art education consisted of drawing characters while in school. He has already admitted many trips up and down the ladders, but most of the trips were to view his scene and gauge the proportions required. All passersby will agree he has a very, well-educated eye!
Loren is proud to have his art be the poster-mural for the Arts Consortium of Carver County’s “call for Silo Art.” And he welcomes folks to his farm at 7190 County Road 32, New Germany. He encourages guests to take as many photographs as they wish.
Submit your photos at arttourism@artsofcarvercounty.org and visit the Ag Art galleries at www.artsofcarvercounty.org. The homepage has a direct link.