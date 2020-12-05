As frosty weather descends upon Minnesota, many of us can’t help but wonder about the wild critters that will spend the colder months entirely outdoors.
No different from the rest of the animal kingdom, humans have come up with many ways to deal with sub-freezing weather, including poufy jackets, cuddling close to the nearest fireplace, and heated-everything, from seats to coffee mugs.
But what about our animal neighbors? How do they cope with weather that would give most of us the shivers?
Many of our animal friends that do not migrate, or leave for warmer weather in winter, will become less active in order to conserve energy. This is commonly referred to as hibernation, but very few Minnesota animals are actually true hibernators in a deep sleep for the entire winter. The majority will still move around to eat, go to the bathroom, and more.
Biologists refer to this partial method of hibernation as torpor. A few examples of wildlife that practice torpor at the Lowry Nature Center include muskrats, raccoons and skunks.
On the other hand, some creatures take hibernation to an entirely different level. Wood frogs for example, practice what is known as dormancy. Dormant creatures, mostly reptiles and amphibians, will let the majority of their bodies freeze in winter. During this process their heart almost stops beating, their lungs almost stop breathing, and they will sit completely still and mostly frozen for months on end. When spring temperatures warm up again, they will thaw out and resume their insect-consuming lifestyles.
Examples of behaviors that animals practice in order to stay warm and survive winter include songbirds fluffing up their feathers to create extra insulation, red foxes changing their diets to suit the season, beavers caching tasty branches under the ice, and voles digging deep underground tunnels to keep them out of the elements.
Other animals have physical adaptations, or changes in the organism’s body, that allow for better chances of winter survival. Short-tailed weasels, also known as ermine, have fur coats that will change color from chestnut-brown to chalk-white in order to better hide from predators and to sneak up on prey.
Just like the wild critters of the forest, the staff at the Lowry Nature Center hope that you can also find safe ways to spend time outside this winter.
