The great Christmas tree debate continues: fresh or artificial? That is the question. Unfortunately, this year it doesn’t matter if you choose fresh or artificial. Either way you are going to pay more than you did in the past.
There’s a nationwide shortage of fresh trees, which are averaging $3 per tree more than last year. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average price of a natural Christmas tree is up $10 over the past 10 years. The average cost for a natural tree this year is around $81.
Even artificial trees are up in price this year. Balsam Brands, a high-end Christmas tree supplier, says the cost of materials and the tariffs imposed by the current administration have contributed to the increase in price.
If you have purchased a fresh tree this year, you may have some questions about which species of tree you bought. Here are a few tips to help you identify your green beauty. First, look at the leaves — that’s right, leaves.
Evergreen needles are a type of leaf, and as with all trees, they’re different on each species. First, count how many needles are growing in each group, called a bundle. The base of each bundle is wrapped in a brown papery sheath. A bundle can have one to five needles growing together.
If your tree has two or more needles growing from a single bundle, then you have one of the true pine trees. One of the more popular pine Christmas trees is the scotch pine. It has two long needles bundled together. Each needle is slightly twisted along its length, which gives the tree a fuller look.
Also very popular is the white pine, which has bundles of five needles. Each needle is several inches long and very straight. When you run your hands over the needles of a white pine, it feels very soft.
If your tree has only one needle per bundle, you have one of the fir or spruce trees. It is easy to distinguish between these two types of evergreens. Try shaking hands with your tree. If the needles are very sharp, you probably have a spruce tree.
Another way to check is to pull off a single needle and roll it between your fingers. Spruce trees have square, four-sided needles. If you are having troubles feeling the edges than cut the needle in half so you can see it in cross-section. A handy way to remember how to identify a spruce tree is spruces have square needles, both starting with S.
If your needles are flat, you have a fir tree. Shaking hands with a fir tree doesn’t result in a trip to the emergency room like the spruce tree. Fir trees have soft, flat, pliable needles. Pull one of these needles off and take a closer look. A handy way to remember how to identify this tree is fir and flat both start with F.
Happy Holidays!
Until next time ...