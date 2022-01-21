It is almost every day that we hear about the negative impact of social media on teenagers’ mental health.
Young girls develop unhealthy fixations on their looks, bodies and how they are viewed by others; obsession with social media causes teenagers to grow distant from family and friends, and to lose focus on their goals and responsibilities.
However, social media may be less of a villain than many people think it is. It acts as a temporary distraction from the troubles that come with being a teenager, which are often related to academics and peer relationships. What some parents may see as trivial things — funny videos, a photo of a celebrity, texts exchanged with a friend — bring relief to countless young people as they push through a rocky time in their lives. In many cases, social media can help soothe existing disorders such as anxiety and prevent the development of new ones, like depression.
For teens who may have trouble making friends at school, social media opens up a door to a whole community of people with similar interests. Users of the platform Discord, for example, gather in online chats called “servers” to discuss their common hobbies and experiences while playing fun games. Instagram and Snapchat similarly allow users to find content based on their interests and meet others who share them.
These online friendships can be among the most special and long-lasting that a teen makes in their life. Of course, striking up conversation with online strangers does not come without risk. But as long as teens are taught how to keep themselves safe, staying open with parents about any concerns, their health and happiness can benefit immensely.
Social media is also an outlet for creative expression, with platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube allowing teenagers to share original content and possibly even be compensated for their work.
Being a teenager is about exploring and experimenting, and many kids take refuge in social media because it’s a place where their talent can be rightfully seen and appreciated. A career involving art, music or entertainment is now a far more believable prospect for both kids and parents, thanks to the opportunities opened up by social media.
Young people often feel pressured to pursue “secure” or “respectable” jobs, which they are told can be achieved through stellar grades and test scores. This emphasis on academic performance is one of the biggest causes of teenage mental health issues. In their down time, many kids simply want to forget about school for a moment. Notably, popular apps like TikTok and YouTube give teenagers access to a wide range of content that are a great source of entertainment, pleasure and relaxation. This way, stressed-out students can temporarily escape from reality.
Although sometimes it may be annoying to see teenagers constantly scrolling on their phone, parents should consider the reasons as to why their children may be so attached to social media. Parents are the last people who would want to cause any harm to their kids, which is why it is so important to develop a good understanding of their kids’ relationship with social media, and to maintain a healthy involvement in their lives without invading their privacy.
Limiting screen-time, encouraging worthwhile habits, and disciplining when necessary are all great practices for helping teenagers to stay on track in school, clubs and sports while also giving them the freedom to enjoy themselves. On the surface, it might seem like social media is responsible for every teenage problem, but it might actually be helping them in ways that are invisible to parents.
Communication is key; hearing from teenagers first-hand about their relationship with social media is the first step towards setting healthy rules and boundaries.
Note: The website mayoclinic.org was used as a resource for this column.