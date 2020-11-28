With the change of the seasons, you are probably getting your camera ready for the holidays.
One of my favorite things about winter is the holiday lights displays around town and at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
When taking photos of lighting displays you may need a little more equipment than just a camera. If you plan to go to the Arboretum, you may need a few extra items.
First of all, plan ahead, charge your batteries (they don’t last as long in cold weather), grab extra memory cards or rolls of film, and dress for the cold.
Aside from keeping warm, you will need to make sure you have a sturdy tripod so your camera does not shake while photos are being taken. A tip is, if your tripod has a center hook, hang your bag from it and the weight from the camera bag will sturdy the tripod.
Long exposures are key to gathering light when it is dark outside. With your camera on a tripod, you can expect to have 5-30 second-long exposures. Your photo will be subjective to where and when you are shooting, so move around.
If you are using a lower aperture you can create a really fun effect called bokeh, which softens the lights in the background and turns small lights into giant soft bulbs.
Shooting with a higher aperture will give a greater depth of field in your photo and it may also enhance the lights into star-like shapes.
When taking photos of lights, experiment a little with the zoom. Set up your camera on the tripod and plan for a 5-10 second exposure.
After the first second or so, zoom your lens in (or out) and it will create a light trail.