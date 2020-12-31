The Victoria Library will be expanding curbside service hours starting on Monday, Jan. 11. New hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
After you been notified that a hold is available for you, before coming to the library, please call 952-442-3051 so staff can check items out to you. When you arrive at the library, please call 952-442-3051 to tell staff that you are here to pick up holds and provide them with your full name.
Staff will bring items from the library for you to retrieve. The Victoria Express Library will re-open on Friday, Jan. 8. To reserve items, use our new online catalog linked from www.carverlib.org.
WINTER READS
Winter Reads returns to Carver County Library in 2021! Winter Reads is a reading program just for adults. You can sign up in person at your library or online by following the Winter Reads link at www.carverlib.org/services/winterreads.
Participants read and review books, thereby earning Barnes and Noble gift cards. You can turn in written review or use our handy online version. At the end of the program, we’ll give away Kindle Fires as grand prizes. In addition to the reading program, look for special events listed in this weekly column. Winter Reads runs from Jan. 2 through Feb. 28.
CLOSED
The Library is closed on Friday, Jan. 1.
REVIEWS
Here are reviews by retired librarian Kathy Perschmann of some bestselling books of 2020 that you may have missed and would be perfect Winter Reads!
“Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly. Journalist McEvoy is now working for a consumer protection website, much tamer than his past newspaper positions. He gets a late-night visit from the LAPD, who are investigating the murder of a young woman, someone that Jack had a very brief fling with a year earlier. He discovers other victims all over the U.S. How many women have been targeted?
"The Grove of Caesars" by Lindsey Davis. Flavia is married to a builder and is still working as an informer (sort of a private investigator), a career she learned from her father. Flavia is resigned to a quiet time overseeing her firm’s work. While she is visiting the site, the workmen show her where they found some unusual old scrolls. Are they authentic? Then a woman goes missing, and is found the next morning, strangled and raped. Albia decides she has to help with this complicated case.
“One Last Lie” By Paul Doiron. Maine Game Warden Mike Bowditch’s beloved mentor, Charlie Stevens, leaves home early one morning, without telling his disabled wife where he is going or when he will be back. Mike knows he must track him down to help bring him back. He follows some obscure clues — the reappearance of an old Maine Game Warden badge, with a vague connection to the murder of a young warden working undercover 15 years before.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN
Storytime Live on Facebook: Starts again Monday, Jan. 4. 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Baby Storytime Sharing session: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5. Join us for a Baby Storytime sharing session. Take away songs, rhymes, and stories for infants through 18 months. This will be available for later viewing on our Facebook page. Join us on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary) or on your app, but be sure to like us first. Make sure to be signed in so you see the red "Live" indication when we start.
Noon Year's Eve with Koo Koo Kanga Roo: Through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Celebrate the end of 2020 with a Noon Year’s Eve virtual party featuring Koo Koo Kanga Roo! Koo Koo Kanga Roo is described as a ‘Beastie Boys meets Sesame Street’ with catchy music and fun dance moves.
LEGO Challenge: Monday, Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 10. Join us for the LEGO Challenge this week! Check out the Carver County Library Facebook event page for challenge themes.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
You Need More Books! Librarian Recommendations: 6:30 to 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, January 5. Join us on our Facebook video page (www.facebook.com/pg/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/) as a librarian recommends great reads from the library collection.