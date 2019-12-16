It’s the holiday season and it’s a time when, in addition to everything else we normally have to do, there are additional responsibilities that vie for our time. Things like baking, cleaning, decorating, entertaining, shopping for gifts and attending parties. The list goes on and on — we can feel overwhelmed!
This week we were on a call with other business owners. The predominant theme during the call was that of “overwhelm.” There were discussions on how to finish the year strong; how to put plans into place to get 2020 off to a fast start; how to keep up with social media; how to maintain some sense of harmony between work life and personal life; and so on. People were even fantasizing what it would be like to give it all up and go live on a beach somewhere. Whew! It can feel daunting at times to just keep some semblance of sanity in a fast-paced world.
Much of what we heard dealt with doing. Having to do this, having to do that. The irony is that this is the season that is calling us to be, not just do. Be present with family, be present with friends, yes, even be present with ourselves and the real meaning of the holidays. After all, we are human beings, so let’s make time to be.
Yes, we understand it doesn’t have to be either/or. We all have things that we have to do and responsibilities we have to keep. The goal is to find that delicate balance between the two dynamics of doing and being.
The danger can exist in always doing now, thinking that when we reach a certain point of accomplishment, then we can be. We have all heard stories of lives being cut short because of illness or accident where they never took the opportunity to truly live life because they were always busy doing. A life of constant doing, devoid of being, can contribute to overwhelm.
To beat overwhelm, here are some ideas from Mayo Clinic. They suggest acknowledging that holidays may be a difficult time, especially if you have lost a loved one or there is discord in relationships. Have realistic expectations, set aside differences and get professional help if needed. Of course, have a budget so you won’t end up overspending. They also see the value of planning ahead and having periods of quiet time to regroup.
We found an interesting quote from Lily Tomlin, “For fast-acting relief, try slowing down.”
In contrast to being overwhelmed, this week we received an email from a friend who shared his feelings of joy about this holiday season. He said, “My heart once again overflows. Where do those tears of deepest joy come from? Why am I moved so much?” He shared how he and his wife “ … love the music this time of the year and all the old Christmas movies which we try to see every year. Life is still great and filled with joy and happiness.”
He also added how he and his wife get joy from providing milkshakes for a nursing home every Saturday. You would think from his description that all of life is perfect. In fact, he and his wife have both experienced some serious health concerns.
Yet, they focus on being in the present and enjoying life to the fullest. They are prime examples of being overjoyed, not overwhelmed, during the holiday season.
Yes, we find it’s easy for us to get caught up in the rush of the holidays, yet we’re taking time to enjoy the season. We’ve attended a play, and some concerts. Over the weekend, we happened to catch a movie on Lifetime TV. Apparently, they have a lot of holiday movies, joyful and touching, and appropriate for families. This type of movie brings us back to a time that felt simpler and more peaceful. Even the ads we saw were upbeat.
Maybe it’s that the holidays are a time to remember the past and get in touch with our values of what is really important in life. It’s also a time when we feel more like kids. It’s fun pulling out our favorite decorations and filling our home with sparkling lights.
What about you? Are you feeling overwhelmed or overjoyed?
Some ideas: We’ve shared ways to feel overjoyed and not overwhelmed. Allow yourself to be realistic about what’s truly important to you, what isn’t, and when to say no. To feel overjoyed, we encourage you to do what brings you joy — then bring that joy to the world.