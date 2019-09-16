https://vimeo.com/358970892
Are you prepared? When asked that question, you may wonder, am I prepared for what?
With so much news recently about natural disasters such as hurricanes and other tragedies, we hear a lot about the importance of “being prepared.”
“Be prepared” is not only the motto of the scouts, it is also good advice for all of us. We recognize that it’s impossible to be prepared for all contingencies in life. Yet, having said that, being prepared yields some important benefits.
One benefit of preparing is that it builds confidence. For example, I (Doug) gave a speech last week. I prepared for that speech by first writing down the important points I wanted to convey and then practicing it out loud several times in front of Lynn. She gave me some great suggestions on how to make it better. That preparation boosted my confidence — a key benefit of being prepared. I still felt some “nervous butterflies.” but at least they “flew in formation.”
Another benefit of preparation is that it promotes self-discipline. Scheduling time to prepare means you are starting to take action instead of procrastinating.
Also, being prepared ahead helps foster efficiency because you can identify the best ways to accomplish your tasks. We always encourage making a list the night before of what you want to get done the next day. You can identify and rank priorities on that list. Then, if something unexpected comes up and you can’t get it all done, you can try to handle the most important tasks. This will help you feel good about your progress, your ability to be flexible to handle emergencies and also be open to opportunities. Thomas Edison said, “Good fortune often happens when opportunity meets with preparation.”
To find out what others would say about being prepared, we talked to Craig Bonine from the Waconia/Norwood Young America area and Grace Nordstrom from Eden Prairie, who were having a picnic at Chanhassen’s Lake Ann Park. They definitely were prepared for a wonderful picnic, with a table covered with a blue and white checked cloth and an array of goodies. We asked them what would be important to be prepared for.
Craig answered, “I would say, the biggest thing you need to be prepared for is understanding where you’re going to go. Towards the end of your life, understanding that if you have struggles or issues or offenses against people, it’s good to go through those offenses and forgive people and understand that you don’t have any anger, bitterness or frustration towards anybody. It’s also good to be able to figure out where you’re going, what you are doing and what your spiritual beliefs are.”
When asked what she wanted to be prepared for, Grace shared, “I want to live each day like it’s my last day. You never know what can happen. You never know if you get sick or lose your job. There’s are a lot of things that are very temporary and circumstantial. I think I’ve realized in difficult times in my life, or hard seasons, that my joy is not found in my circumstances or temporary security. So, I’ve found a lot of hope and peace in coming to know God’s promises for me in that truly each day is a gift from Him. I want to live that way. I want to love people well. I want to be there for the people who are important in my life.”
Sometimes we consider a chance meeting like this one as guidance from our higher power. The words of wisdom from Craig and Grace were so timely for us. We had just learned that morning that a wonderful young man we know had passed away unexpectedly from no discernible causes.
Our paths crossed on the day he died and I (Lynn) had said to him, “Enjoy your day! Each day is a gift!” He answered, “I will.” His faith was important to him. Even though his death was unexpected, he was prepared spiritually. Faith will also sustain his grieving family during this difficult time with knowledge that his spirit still lives.
What about you? In what areas of your life do you want to be better prepared?
To reap the benefits of being prepared, whether it’s in your work, family life, health, spiritual life or some other area, we encourage you to take inventory to be better prepared for the expected and the unexpected.