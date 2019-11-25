Did you know that each year Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day? If you missed it, it’s not too late to get on the kindness bandwagon. We’d like to make every day World Kindness Day! Let’s take a look to see why.
Can you remember the last time someone was kind to you or when you were kind to someone else? When these kind acts happened, do you remember how you felt? You probably felt pretty good!
I (Lynn) remember well how it feels because some people were kind to me last Sunday. It felt wonderful. Church was bustling with lots of activity and Doug was singing in the choir. Ushers were busy and some people sitting in the back row, who saw me looking for a seat, waved to me and invited me to sit next to them. Then the woman beside me helped me with my coat, as I hadn’t taken time to hang it up. We talked after the service and got to know each other a bit.
Upon leaving the church parking lot, drivers were patient and allowed cars to take turns. Those acts of kindness might seem like little things, but they felt good! Those people probably didn’t even realize the difference it made in how I, and others, felt. Their kindness also motivated me to look for ways to be kind, too.
You might say that kindness can easily happen in the area of church, but it’s not that way in the rest of the world. Personally, we might not believe we can affect the whole world, but when we do acts of kindness, they often have a ripple effect. Jamil Zaki, professor of psychology at Stanford, did studies showing that when people observed kindness, it inspired kindness. He suggested kindness “spread like a virus.” It’s contagious — in a positive way. This ties in with what happened with kindness at church.
Acts of kindness don’t have to cost anything. I remember that on a frigid day, my (Lynn’s) sister took her gloves off and gave them to a homeless man on the street. She often does thoughtful acts of kindness. Helping someone with a task they have trouble doing, such as yard work or cleaning or organizing can brighten someone’s day. Even just a kind word of encouragement, a compliment, saying “please,” “excuse me” or “thank you,” can bring good feelings. Maya Angelou said, “People will forget what you did, they will forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.”
Acts of kindness contribute to a better, more cohesive community of people who care for each other and here are some more benefits of kindness. Science shows that doing acts of kindness, or simply observing kindness, has health benefits for mind and body. Kindness increases self-esteem, empathy, compassion and improves mood, while lowering anxious and depressive feelings.
When people do kind things and keep a balance in their lives with their giving, they tend to be more sociable, have better relationships and are healthier. Oxytocin, a feel-good hormone, is released even from small acts of kindness and helps reduce inflammation, which is a contributor to many illnesses. Oxytocin also helps reduce blood pressure.
It’s important to not only do acts of kindness for others, but also to be kind to yourself. That means letting go of self-defeating behaviors and negative thinking that can drag you down. Your brain reacts to what you tell it, whether that’s positive or negative. Physiologically, kindness can potentially change your brain. Being kind boosts serotonin and dopamine, chemical messengers that contribute to feelings of satisfaction and well-being. This also stimulates the pleasure/reward centers in the brain and contributes to feelings of happiness.
So many benefits! Basically, acts of kindness help body, mind and spirit. Here’s a simple way to show kindness that anyone can do. William Arthur Ward said, “A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.”
What about you? How do you want to show kindness?
Here are some ideas: Know that you can do acts of kindness in many different ways. We have suggested some ways here but unlimited opportunities present themselves each day. We encourage you to look for ways you can make a difference in the lives of others and doing so can also make a positive difference in your life. Let’s work together to also make a positive impact in our community and the world by making every day World Kindness Day!