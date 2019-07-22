We wonder, if you picked one word to describe where you live, what would that word be and why would you choose it?
We love living in Chanhassen and that prompted us to explore the history and benefits of this city. Then we’ll share what words we came up with to describe Chanhassen and why we chose those words. As you explore your city’s background and amenities, maybe there will be some things that you’ll discover, too.
The Chanhassen Historical Society says that Chanhassen was first settled by German Catholic farming immigrants in the 1850s and 1860s. A meeting place, St. Hubert Church, was built early on and still has an active congregation today.
By mid-1950s, there were only about 200 people in Chanhassen. Now there are thriving businesses and a population of approximately 25,000 residents. As we look further, we see why it grew.
Chanhassen has plenty of amenities. It encompasses about 24 miles and we enjoy 12 lakes, some nice beaches and 44 parks. Also, there’s the nearby Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which was ranked as the No. 1 botanical garden in the USA for the second year. Chanhassen also attracts people to Prince’s Paisley Park, and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, which is the largest professional dinner theater company in the USA. All this in our own backyard.
Chanhassen’s reputation as a great place to live has been enhanced by several awards. Chanhassen has five times been named by Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in the nation. Other awards, as listed on the Chanhassen website, are: “Top Ten Town to Raise a Family” and “Highest Quality of Life in the Twin Cities.” Chanhassen is also part of Carver County, which was named the “Happiest County” out of 980 comparable-size counties in the USA. Yes, we’re happy here!
We talked to some other residents to get their thoughts.
At Lake Ann Park, we talked to two women who were watching children play at the beach. When we met them, they said they were just discussing how they felt about living in Chanhassen.
We asked them what word they would use to describe Chanhassen and why they chose that word. Anne Erickson said, “The word I would use to describe Chanhassen is ‘perfect.’ I love that I have everything that I would want around. I can get to the city, downtown in half an hour, I can get to the mall in 15 minutes and I can get to Target and groceries in five minutes, if I want to. Then, if I go in the other direction a mile, I’ve got a lake, a trail and trees. I feel it’s just the perfect location to live.”
Then we asked Anne’s friend and neighbor, Sandra Williams, what word she would use to describe Chanhassen and why. Sandra shared, “’Peaceful!’ Why I use the word peaceful is because it’s quiet, close to the library, close to the trails, the lakes, and of course, the beach. My kids — they love the beach! This is the perfect place, a peaceful place to raise your children. You don’t have to worry when they go outside playing, are they going to be safe. Those are the things I love about Chanhassen.”
When asked the same questions, Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan shared, “My word is ‘connected.’ Residents feel a great sense of pride and connection to the city of Chanhassen. Staying connected to our residents is a priority at City Hall. Through numerous events and a variety of communication channels, we focus on having a strong connection with our actively engaged residents. With 65 miles of trails, we want residents to be connected with neighbors and with nature, as well, to enjoy the beauty that is Chanhassen.”
Anne, Sandra, and Mayor Ryan shared their one word and why they chose it. In case you wondered, we picked ‘convenient’ and ‘beautiful’ as words to describe Chanhassen. The why is because we’re close to everything needed, including healthcare, and because nature’s so beautiful, summer and winter.
How about you? What word you would you use to describe where you live and why?
Some thoughts: Whether you are new to the place you live or a long-time resident, we encourage you to get to know more about it and immerse yourself in the benefits. Yes, as you know, we love where we live and we hope you love where you live, too. We would enjoy hearing the word you choose to describe where you live and why you chose it.