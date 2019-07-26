https://Vimeo.com/349814468
If we were to ask you, what team, or teams, are you on, what would your answer be?
Maybe you are on a sports team and you would share what team it is. Maybe you would say you’re not playing sports, so you are not on any team.
What got us thinking about teams is when KMSP-TV, Fox 9, came to Chanhassen for the town ball game.
Despite the disappointment that the Red Birds team and fans were feeling due to losing the game to the Minnetonka Millers, it was a glorious night with a slight breeze to help relieve some of the heat.
The Chanhassen High School pep band played prior to the game. People enjoyed a variety of food and beverages. The Red Birds mascot roamed through the crowd spreading cheer. We kept thinking that the mascot should have gotten an award for wearing that suit and entertaining on one of the hottest nights of the year — there couldn’t have been too much breeze felt inside that furry suit!
The teams played through the heat and the crowd of about 500 cheered them on.
We saw how important teams were in helping that evening happen. The sports teams were critical to having a game for people to watch and the Fox 9 team provided publicity. They also televised the pregame festivities.
Listed in the game flyer as Chanhassen residents, Fox 9 news anchors Kelcey Carlson and Tim Blotz each threw the ceremonial first pitch. The teams at the concession stands kept a steady stream of customers happy.
There were also many other teams of people, too many to mention and some totally behind the scenes, whose combined efforts made it a wonderful evening. A big thank you to all who made that event so successful.
So, there’s a variety of types of teams. Often we want to help our children or grandchildren be on teams, but it’s important for adults to be on teams, too. Some popular sports for adults are volleyball, tennis and pickleball. If you’re feeling you don’t want to play on a regular sports team, here are some other types of teams that you may already be a member of or you can create for yourself.
Often, a team is formed to help accomplish a goal or to be supportive through a situation. Teams can be comprised of friends, family members, coworkers, or volunteers, to name a few. And sometimes your team is a combination of these types of people.
Organizations, such as your place of worship and clubs you belong to, can provide teams for you to join.
As we looked beyond the surface, our experience and research revealed that for all ages, being part of a team provides numerous benefits. We’ll name a few of those benefits here.
- Teams have social interactions which can build trust, respect and friendship.
- Teams offer an opportunity to learn, gain confidence and grow individually and as a team.
- Being part of a team helps members learn to work together and not give up.
- Teams can provide increased exercise of body and mind and it can be fun!
- Conflict on teams can arise when members have different habits and work styles. Learning how to resolve conflicts is a life skill that can help people be more effective leaders.
- Teams can help teach good sportsmanship. In sports, and in life, it’s not always going to be possible to win. Learning how not to be a “sore loser” or an “arrogant winner” is a valuable life lesson.
What about you? What teams are you part of now or would like to be part of?
Here are some thoughts: You are probably a member of more teams than you realize. If you are in a personal relationship, you are part of a "team." Family members and neighbors can be a team. What kind of “teammate” are you? Are you the kind of person that others would want on their team?
Vince Lombardi has an interesting quote. He said, "Individual commitment to a group effort – that is what makes a team work, a company work, a society work, a civilization work."
We see that teams are not just for sports. Let’s all be the best teammates we can and make a positive difference in the world.
We would love to hear your thoughts.