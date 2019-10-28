What have you been noticing lately? We got to thinking about this subject because we’ve been noticing things like the changeable weather.
First we had some cold, rainy days, which made people want to get their winter vacations planned. Then we had some warm summer-like days, which allowed us to bask in the sunshine.
What we noticed is the beauty of fall in all its splendor. Have you noticed the vibrant colors? We see fiery red, blazing orange and vibrant yellow leaves showing up against the azure blue sky. And the mums display a varied color palette for us to enjoy.
We also began to notice more because we have been following Andy Andrews, an accomplished author and speaker. His first book, “The Traveler’s Gift” was based on an old character named Jones, who noticed things and seemed to show up exactly when people needed him to impart his wisdom. Jones also shows up in Andy’s books, “The Noticer” and “The Noticer Returns.” Some of the wisdom shared is that, “Many of life’s treasures remain hidden because we never search for them.”
It’s easy to go out and not notice the beauty of nature. Children often express amazement as they notice things. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to open our eyes to really notice and appreciate what is around us every day? We can do this by making a conscious effort to look at everything with “new eyes.”
For example, we will soon be going into a colder season and we can dread it, or we can prepare our mind to notice what’s good about it. There are many things we can do to help it be more enjoyable.
For instance, as the daylight gets shorter, put up some twinkling lights to make things a little more festive. Maybe read some good books with soft music in the background. Sometimes making a pot of soup can hit the spot as the weather turns colder. You get the idea. It can be a time to stay in and get cozy or it can be a time to get out and enjoy all the different activities that are popular during the colder season — or do both!
Andy Andrews’ book references a popular saying, “Remember, what you focus on increases.” There’s a “two-edged sword” in that saying. If you focus on what’s positive, that tends to increase. Likewise, if you focus on the negative, that also tends to increase. It’s human nature to “see” what you are looking for.
Recently, we know someone who, because of circumstances, ended up in a place she thought she wouldn’t like. Before she even got settled, she was telling us stories about how bad the people were and how terrible the situation was. When we asked her about specifics and what caused her to think that way, she was at a loss to explain. Her mind was focused on seeing only the negative, and her brain gladly obliged. Fortunately, when she was encouraged to notice the good things, she began to appreciate the situation.
We are reminded of the popular story of two travelers moving to the same city. One traveler stopped to ask a shop owner in the new city what the people were like there. The wise owner, instead of answering, asked the traveler, “What were people like where you came from?” The traveler replied, “They were selfish, lazy and not to be trusted.” The owner replied, “You’ll find them to be the same here.” Later, another traveler stopped to ask the owner the same question. The owner again replied by asking, “What were the people like where you came from?” The traveler answered, “They were honest, friendly and hard working.” The owner said, “You’ll find them to be the same here.” As you recognize, people’s perceptions influence what they notice and what people choose to notice can influence their perceptions.
What about you? What are you noticing?
Some ideas: Take time to recognize what you are noticing in all areas of your life. What do you notice about situations? What do you notice about people who are close to you, your family or co-workers? Do you primarily notice the negatives, and point that out to them, thinking that will get them to change — or do you notice the positives and tell them how much you appreciate them? It’s all about noticing.
Wayne Dyer said, “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” As you notice more of the positives in your life, your life can become even better.