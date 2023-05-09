“Mirrors and Windows,” a book fair event promoting stories by authors of color and independent, minority owned book sellers, will be held at Family of Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Authors attending include Thuba Nguyễn, Anthony Walsh and Mercedes Yarbrough. Book sellers include Chapter One in Victoria, Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul and Strive Publishing and Bookstore in Minneapolis.
Thuba Nguyễn is an early childhood education expert with over twelve years of experience in the field who recently visited the FOC Pre-School to read her book, “My Daddy Tells Me.” As a female Vietnamese-African American creative, she believes it is vital to have more multiracial representation in all creative markets. You can learn more about Thuba at www.mnchildrensbookauthor.com/.
Anthony Walsh wove the experiences he had from his youth hockey days through the exhilarating experience of being on a high school state championship-winning team into an easy-reader book titled, “Hockey Is for Everyone.” Currently, he is a full-time student at Mitchel Hamline School of Law. You can find his book at www.amazon.com/Hockey-Everybody-Anthony-Charles-Walsh/dp/B0BJMT5PTG.
Mercedes Yarbrough, who publishes under the name “Mizz Mercedez,” is an author/illustrator who is an intervention specialist at Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion Academy in St. Paul. The super heroes in her graphic novel, “Black to the Future,” focus on Black inventors who have left a mark on American history. She will read from this graphic novel at the book fair. More information about Mizz Mercedez’ work is at mizzmercedez.com/.
“I used to help with the Eastern Carver County School District book fair and thought this was a great community event for our congregation to take on,” said Deb Pladsen, a member of the planning team.
“This is our committee’s first effort in a community-wide event,” said Mark Laven, a member of the church’s social justice team, Micah 6:8. “It seems like a positive opportunity for the vendors and the people who attend.”
In addition to authors reading and signing their books, there are presentations by two Family of Christ members. Dr. Mary Muhs, early education expert, will present “What to look for in selecting books for Children” and Sarah Rother, media specialist at Pioneer Ridge Middle School, will discuss books for kids sixth-grade and older. Kids arts and crafts, independent reading, authors selling/signing their books and bookstores’ sales and service are available from 10-2 p.m.