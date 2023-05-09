“Mirrors and Windows,” a book fair event promoting stories by authors of color and independent, minority owned book sellers, will be held at Family of Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Authors attending include Thuba Nguyễn, Anthony Walsh and Mercedes Yarbrough. Book sellers include Chapter One in Victoria, Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul and Strive Publishing and Bookstore in Minneapolis.

Tags

Events