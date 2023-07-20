Minnesota stands out as a national leader, thanks to the hard work of many, and I am happy to have played a role in this year’s historic legislative session. In my first year representing our new District 48B, the legislation we passed this year, too many bills to list, will benefit our children, seniors, families and Minnesotans for generations to come. With that said, there is a humble recognition that there is much more work to be done. As a mom and a neighbor, in my previous role as a city councilor and educator, I believe in the power of public service and in a healthy, functioning government that is responsive to people’s needs and does the necessary work.
Our ability to care for each other and lend a helping hand when someone is in need isn’t a rare commodity in Minnesota; it’s our unique identity we pride ourselves on. As I talk to people in our communities on all political spectrums about what they’d like to see at the state Capitol, I hear a recurring request: finish the work and find compromise with your colleagues to get things done.
The American Society of Civil Engineers has graded Minnesota roads with a D+. Our statewide infrastructure grade is a C. If you’ve ever driven on Highway 5, CSAH 18 (West 82nd Street) and Galpin Avenue, you have experienced the congestion, rough and bumpy surfacing, potholes, and poor lighting that has created dangerous conditions. With the help of my hardworking colleagues and staff, I secured $20 million for Highway 5 to expand the highway from Minnewashta Parkway to Highway 18 and another $10 million to fix the dirt road on CSAH 18. Even though my Carver County GOP colleagues in the legislature opposed and voted against these bills, I cast my vote to fund long-overdue improvements and investments to our local infrastructure.
As a concrete example, no pun intended, County Highway 18 is riddled with overdue and needed repairs. The existing gravel roadway cannot support traffic demand and we must work together to prevent further injuries and fatal crashes. Carver County has responsibly budgeted $13 million in local sales tax and county state aid funds to get the project off the ground but faces a funding gap of $10 million.
In addition, traffic fatalities are on the rise across the state and we must work to find ways to make our roads safer for everyone. I crafted and passed legislation to create a statewide Traffic Safety Advisory Council to collaborate on innovative and cross-sector solutions to counter Minnesota’s growing problem of dangerous driving conditions. We will invest in public awareness and education to create new safe road zones and reduce vehicle speeds, build roadway improvements, eliminate dangerous crossings on rural high-risk roadways, and enhance worker safety in construction work zones.
As a member of the Sustainable Infrastructure Committee, I am passionate about improving our transportation system, reducing congestion while addressing climate concerns, and improving the walkability and bike-ability of our communities. I fully support local public transit and the improvement of our local trails for pedestrians and bicyclists, young and old, able-bodied and not so able-bodied alike.
I attended one of MnDOT’s Safe Routes to School full day seminars recently and was inspired to do more to improve our local infrastructure. Another yes vote went to funding Chaska Public Schools receiving $28,605 in grant funding for Safe Routes to School, a successful program within the Minnesota Department of Transportation that has helped improve safety around schools across the state. I also worked with my colleagues to secure $5.425 million for Chaska City Square West.
It is an honor to represent you in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Your comments, questions, and stories are always welcome. Please email me at rep.lucy.rehm@house.mn.gov and sign up for my newsletter updates. You are welcome to follow me on Facebook at facebook.com/RepLucyRehm. As we travel up and down these roads together, let’s continue to focus on the difficult but necessary work that needs to be done, invest in the wellbeing of our communities and build lifelong and sustainable bridges of inclusion, integrity and respect.