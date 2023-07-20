Lucy Rehm

Minnesota stands out as a national leader, thanks to the hard work of many, and I am happy to have played a role in this year’s historic legislative session. In my first year representing our new District 48B, the legislation we passed this year, too many bills to list, will benefit our children, seniors, families and Minnesotans for generations to come. With that said, there is a humble recognition that there is much more work to be done. As a mom and a neighbor, in my previous role as a city councilor and educator, I believe in the power of public service and in a healthy, functioning government that is responsive to people’s needs and does the necessary work.

Our ability to care for each other and lend a helping hand when someone is in need isn’t a rare commodity in Minnesota; it’s our unique identity we pride ourselves on. As I talk to people in our communities on all political spectrums about what they’d like to see at the state Capitol, I hear a recurring request: finish the work and find compromise with your colleagues to get things done.

