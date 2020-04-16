Perhaps it started as a kid growing up in Chanhassen in the 1960s, specifically holding funerals for dead animals we found on the road or in the bushes. Perhaps we were emulating the grownups, mourning death and holding burials.
But I believe we were genuinely sad finding baby birds dead on the ground under their nests after a storm and flattened turtles and mutilated bunnies. Caring about wildlife comes naturally to children, as does concern about death.
This is the story of "Errol the Owl." I found him huddled against a giant white pine in the cemetery across the busy street in front of my house. I walk my lazy hound Frankie there every day, late afternoon.
My surprise at finding the 10-inch little white fluff ball with the dark eyes seemed like a miracle. I had been wanting contact with an owl and had been studying up on them for a few months after listening to their haunting mating calls since the beginning of February. They would wake me in the night and I would go outside, the better to hear them. Though I have seen and heard them in our neighborhood for the last 20 years.
Frankie the hound was good at finding owl pellets in the long pine needles and grass under the stand of pines and I even found some eggshells — white, but tougher than fowl eggs, with a rough surface. So I had a pretty good idea there was a nest up there, not to mention the flocks of crows harassing something in the pines every morning. One morning, I saw one of Errol’s parents swoop out of the tree, leading the jokers away.
Back to Errol: It was dusk and cold and Frankie wanted to go sniff him in the worst way — so I called my husband Jack to come help. After I called my wildlife expert daughter and she told me to call The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, we were told to get a cardboard box and nudge him in.
I want to let everyone know at this point that Errol was not able to fly and that one should never approach a baby great horned owl after dark — the parents will attack and they are fierce. If Errol had not been so young, we would have left him and his parents would have cared for him.
Jack and I captured Errol and he spent the night in our heated garage in a box with blankets — when I checked on him he would hiss and clack his beak— but mostly he was clacking. I took this to mean he was sending signals to his mother that he was hungry.
After communicating with the excellent volunteers from The Raptor Center, it was decided Sally and I would transport Errol to Gail, a volunteer, who would evaluate his health and give him some food. We made a rough plan — if he was healthy and could possibly be put back in his nest would be the best scenario. Raptors are excellent parents and would welcome him home and care for him for the next few months. They do not reject fledglings who have fallen from the nest. They will even care for another raptor’s babies if they show up.
Luckily I have a connection with the Fire Department here in Chanhassen (Jack being a 30-year veteran) and also a connection with the staff at the cemetery. Arrangements were made very quickly to return Errol to his nest within 36 hours. The Chanhassen Fire Department brought out the new ladder truck and eager volunteers went up to find the nest. Gail and her husband brought Errol out and soon he was on his way up into the trees. One of Errol’s parents happened to be up there watching and quickly flew out at the crew approached in the bucket on the ladder truck.
Great horned owls do not build nests, but occupy empty ones they find — crow, hawk, squirrel. And since they mate early in the year they find empty nests to occupy. Errol’s parents had picked a pretty ragged nest made of sticks, 60 feet up, which did not hold up to the winds.
The volunteers from the Raptor Center had brought a nest made from natural materials for just such a situation. Jack and Gail went up in the bucket and wired the new nest over the old one, and inserted Errol into the nest.
This is the happy ending to the story. I can watch Errol’s family for the next few months and hope to get a glimpse of him again someday. Frankie the hound and I will be checking every day.
The moral of this story is to pay attention to nature. I walk every day and observe nature and animals everywhere. I live in a busy suburb, but there is the calling of the birds, the naughty crows, eagles circling, trumpeter swans on their way home, and even calling of the loons on Lotus Lake.
My daughter and her kids watched a den of foxes grow up in their yard last year. We are so fortunate to be surrounded by wildlife in Chanhassen.