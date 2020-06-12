letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
I just saw a letter in the past publication of the newspaper titled "Act now to ensure safe vote."

Well, it is not a safe way to vote. This is the truth: Government data shows that between 2012 and 2018 there were almost 30 million missing ballots, according to "America’s Hidden Voting Epidemic? Mail Ballot Failures," on heritage.org.

So, I am writing this to let you know that my hands, and my hands only, should be the only hands on my ballot — period.

If it's OK to go grocery shopping and to Home Depot, it most certainly is OK to go vote in person — nothing should change there.

Yvonne LaCroix

Carver

