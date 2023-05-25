Michelle Kraus

The Chaska Rotary Club’s motto this month is “Rotary Leads the Way in May.” I find the month of May to be special for many reasons, among them is that May officially recognizes National Children’s Mental Health Awareness and Childcare Provider Day.

As Chaska Rotarians, we welcome all and we all work together to make our community a great place to live, work, play, and – grow up!

Michelle Kraus is the CEO of Ladybug Child Care Centers and serves as the Membership Chair of the Minnesota Child Care Association. She will be Co-President of the Chaska Rotary Club in 2023-24.

