The Chaska Rotary Club’s motto this month is “Rotary Leads the Way in May.” I find the month of May to be special for many reasons, among them is that May officially recognizes National Children’s Mental Health Awareness and Childcare Provider Day.
As Chaska Rotarians, we welcome all and we all work together to make our community a great place to live, work, play, and – grow up!
In my work in early childhood education, I have both taught, and learned from, children. Laughter, hugs, scraped knees, bruised egos, endless questions, infectious enthusiasm – working with kids is the best! Early care and education are currently receiving a great deal of attention and public discussion, a reflection of their importance both in preparing children for school and as an essential workforce support system.
We know that the first several years of a child’s life are the most important for building a foundation for future learning. There is no time in our life that our brain grows faster than in these years. The experiences a little one has, both good and bad, directly shape that child’s development and can have lifelong effects.
We know that children are born ready to learn. We have all heard (or said), “They are like sponges, absorbing everything around them.” And they are! Children need to be spoken to, read to, sung to, encouraged to explore and manipulate objects and ideas in ways that build on what they know about the world.
These experiences take time and patience from the adults in the child’s world. Exposure to stress and trauma during these early years can have long-term negative effects, interfering with learning.
We know that play is a child’s work. Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children. Play boosts a child’s brain power, improves creativity, helps develop language skills, increases physical health, teaches social skills, builds self-confidence.
Learning through play is important and can help young children be ready for school, encouraging their imagination and helping them with literacy and number skills. We know that children learn about themselves and the world around them through play.
What else should we know…
- We should know there are 346,825 children in Minnesota aged birth-to-4-years old.
- There are currently around 265,000 spaces in childcare programs in Minnesota.
- There are 301,800 Minnesota children under the age of 6 potentially needing childcare.
- We also should know that there are 200,433 working moms in Minnesota with children under the age of 6.
- We should know the average annual income of childcare workers in Minnesota is $23,450.
Working moms, and women in general, are great Rotarians! We bring unique perspectives and solutions; we bring unique talents and life experiences; and we bring unique connections that are in all ways valuable and should be revered. The Chaska Rotary Club welcomes and celebrates these unique ways of seeing our community and enriching our world.
Please visit our Chaska Rotary Club by joining us for breakfast (and coffee!) to discover all that Rotary has to offer. Our Chaska Rotary Club meets each week on Thursday mornings from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Chaska Event Center (Fireman’s Park). I look forward to meeting you!
Michelle Kraus is the CEO of Ladybug Child Care Centers and serves as the Membership Chair of the Minnesota Child Care Association. She will be Co-President of the Chaska Rotary Club in 2023-24.