Thank you once again to all the great donors who donated blood on Oct. 19.
We had a total of 101 units of blood, which was 10 units over goal. Realizing there was sometimes a wait, thanks again for your patience in waiting and donating.
If you are eligible for a significant pin for blood donations, please contact redcrossblood.org or 1-800-733-2767 and they can help you.
Thanks again to the VFW for the use of the facilities. Also thank you to our volunteers, Patti Bjorklund, Tina Heuer and Jim Worm.
The next Chaska bloodmobile is Feb. 15, 2021. Hope to see you there.
Linda Worm and Sharon Siegle
Co-chairs
Blood Drive