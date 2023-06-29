I just spent a lovely day with a group of people who are intent upon preserving the history of their communities in Carver County. It is gratifying to know that my passion for preservation is shared by others.
We visited history centers in Watertown, Norwood Young America, Chaska and Chanhassen. All are thriving organizations run by volunteers with a passion for sharing the past history of their communities.
-Stiftungsfest in Norwood Young America is the oldest community celebration in Minnesota.
-Marion Ross from the TV show Happy Days was born in Watertown.
-Chaska brick was produced for 100 years – 1857 until 1950. Chaska brick was used in the construction of the Minnesota State Capital.
-Elmer Kelm, one of the founders of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, was born in Chanhassen.
If you appreciate your way of life in the historic towns of Carver County, please consider joining your local historical societies. I hope you will join us in learning about our roots!
“A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”–Marcus Garvey
President, Chanhassen Historical Society