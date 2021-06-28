“Where’s my car?”
As the overhead door opened to our garage, my husband, grandson, and I were surprised to see it empty. “Did somebody steal your car from the garage?” my grandson asked.
“No, I left it at the park,” I laughed.
The city of Chanhassen hosts an annual three-day Fourth of July festival. Along with other activities, planners organize fishing contests. We entered our 7-year-old grandson, Jaden, in the childrens’ division. For days, he talked about winning his first fishing trophy. The pier at Lake Ann Park was his favorite fishing spot where he landed many bass and untold numbers of panfish.
The morning began with a huge thunderstorm. We wondered if the contest would be canceled. Having already registered, my husband decided to go to the fishing pier, hoping to at least get a participants’ goodie bag. “We will probably be back in a few minutes.” He said, as he packed up and drove our grandson to the park.
Shortly thereafter, the sky cleared slightly. I noticed my husband’s phone on the counter and drove to the park with it, in case they needed pictures. The parking lots were packed, but I found a space and headed to the fishing pier.
It was packed end to end with animated children casting lines and reeling in enough fish to fill buckets. I spotted my grandson. “I caught the first fish, a bullhead!” Jaden announced.
A loud horn signaled the end of the contest. Three trophies were to be awarded in my grandson’s age 5-9 category: longest fish, smallest fish, and heaviest fish. He waited anxiously while entries were weighed and measured at the judges’ stand. “I think I’ll win a prize,” he said repeatedly. Competition was stiff. I contemplated how to help him handle disappointment.
Finally, a judge announced the winners. A little boy won the smallest fish category. Another boy won for catching the longest fish.
Then the judge announced, “In the category of heaviest fish, the winner is… Jaden… Howe.” My husband, Jaden, and I let out a shriek. Sporting a smile that stretched from ear to ear, Jaden rushed to collect his trophy and prize: a tackle box. Jaden was in his glory. “This is my first fishing trophy ever,” he said.
We stayed to cheer as other children won prizes and collected goodie bags that were donated by local businesses. I helped Jaden assemble a paper airplane from his goodie bag while we drove home, which is why my car was not in the garage when we arrived. In our excitement, we forgot that I drove separately to the park. We laughed the entire way back to pick up my car. It marked the beginning of one fantastic Fourth of July celebration in Chanhassen.
Barb Howe
Chanhassen