Tax Day has come and gone, and my office has been flooded with constituents reaching out and asking for help after seeing their enormous tax bills. Minnesota serves as one of the most severely overtaxed states in the nation, and our enormous $17.5 billion budget surplus reveals just how significantly this holds true. With household budgets across our nation and state stretched thin, we should be looking to pass meaningful tax cuts, not ask more of Minnesota taxpayers. Yet House and Senate Democrat budget targets seek to exhaust every dollar of the surplus and impose burdensome new tax and fee increases.

Recently, Senate Republicans exposed nearly $10 billion in proposed tax hikes from Democrats, despite having a historic surplus. These massive tax increases are the result of just six bills proposed this session, each of which has the support of one of the all-Democrat-controlled bodies of state government. The six bills considered add up to $9.69 billion in higher taxes and fees. There are additional fees in other budget bills and policy provisions, meaning taxpayers could be on the hook for $13 billion or more. In a time of such substantial surplus, I strongly believe we should be passing historic tax cuts, not historic tax hikes.

