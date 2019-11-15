According to the Minnesota Department of Education, approximately 40% of all students in District 112 do not meet grade level standards for math or science and 30% do not meet reading standards. That is approximately 4,000 students not meeting state grade level standards.
The trend has decreased for the past two years.
District 112 is failing our children and our community.
Watching the presentation on equity, on Oct. 28, the achievement goals are unacceptable. The district is proposing that we barely return to achievement goals that were obtained in the past two years.
The 2020 goals for the district are math to be at 63.1%, reading to 69.6% and science to 61.5%. Yet we already attained a higher standard in math in 2018 and a higher standard in science in 2017. Our academics are trending downward.
Stop wasting students time on surveys and social agenda and start teaching some academics.
Sixty percent is not a passing grade.
Laura Skistad
Chanhassen