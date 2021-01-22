Let’s demand of our government representatives that they accurately quote the words of people when speaking on the floor of the Congress.
It is my firm belief that if the exact words of individuals were put on a jumbotron before the eyes of our senators and house members, much, if not almost all of the verbal shenanigans and resultant hostility could be addressed.
Watching the presentations of Congress people time and again, blatantly misquoting and paraphrasing individuals by injecting the venom of partisan preferences, then debating not on the original words but tangential thoughts, it is no wonder we come to so many misguided conclusions.
Consider Genesis 3:1. Just 67 verses into the text, after using the preceding verses to describe the creation of all (with WORDS) and God said, and God said, and God said — we are brought to a second speaker, the serpent. With just 14 words, the father of lies, as Jesus described him in John 8:44, began to paraphrase the word of God which then initiated the fall of mankind! To paraphrase means to phrase alongside, hence the prefix "para." We no longer had God’s words.
With our modern technology let’s install a jumbotron above the chamber of our Congress and put in real time and in real big letters, exactly what was said, verbatim, and examine those words, not the partisan derivative narratives.
If our representatives would handle as carefully and thoughtfully the words of individuals that they accuse of compromising behavior in what they’ve been calling “the temple or citadel of democracy," many arguments would cease or be revealed so painfully and obviously distorted before spiraling off course and destroying more lives.
Let me say that I realize one needs to properly contextualize all words, but at least the premise of the argument can be preserved and addressed instead of all this partisan rancor over invented narratives.
Richard Kochenash
Chaska